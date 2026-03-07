Newcastle transfer news: William Osula lifts lid on future amid Aston Villa, Bundesliga interest

By Oliver Thomas | 07 Mar 2026 17:07 , Last updated: 07 Mar 2026 17:14

William Osula has responded to fresh speculation linking him with a transfer away from Newcastle United.

The 22-year-old was signed by the Magpies from Sheffield United for a reported £15m in August 2024 and has since made 43 appearances across all competitions, chipping in with six goals and three assists.

Osula has struggled for regular game time at St James’ Park and came “quite close” to sealing a switch to Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt on the final day of the summer transfer window, but the deal fell through at the eleventh hour.

The Denmark Under-21 international has since been limited to just one start and 15 substitute outings in the Premier League this term, though he was sidelined for 12 matches with an ankle injury

Big-money summer arrivals Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa, as well as Anthony Gordon, have been preferred in the centre-forward role by head coach Eddie Howe, but Osula did make a valuable contribution on Wednesday, as he came off the bench to score a 90th-minute winner for Newcastle in a 2-1 Premier League win over Manchester United.

Howe still views Osula as a useful first-team squad player who has the potential to improve, but talk of the striker seeking pastures new has resurfaced in recent weeks.

Osula focused on Newcastle despite uncertainty over future

Aston Villa have been credited with an interest in Osula, as per Shields Gazette, while Bundesliga club Stuttgart are also understood to be keeping tabs on the striker’s situation.

As things stand, Osula is unsure what the future holds for him at Newcastle and he is focused fully on performing well in training and making an impact for Howe’s side when called upon.

"Well, I'm obviously at Newcastle and I always have been signed here, so that's been the focus until that's not the case,” Osula told reporters, as quoted by Chronicle Live.

"You know what I mean? But at this moment that's the case and my focus is fully on Newcastle and doing my best here and having an impact.

"I've had opportunities now and I'm playing more, so I'm really happy with that. I want to keep playing and get more opportunities. So, hopefully [the goal] can help me and push me on to play more and perform more."

After scoring against Man United, Osula believes he has a lot more to offer and has paid tribute to his father, who has encouraged him to keep believing when times have been tough.

"Of course I believe a lot in myself. Only me and my dad really know what I can do,” said Osula. “Moments like this can show what I can do and I want to keep showing moments like this throughout my whole career so that people can see what I can do on the pitch.

Newcastle’s Osula backs himself to succeed, pays tribute to father

"I will always have faith in myself. I know what I can do on the pitch and I know what I can do, so hopefully it gives the fans some belief and faith that I can do such things on the pitch."

My dad's my everything,” he added. “I love my dad to the moon and back. He's the reason for everything I am today. I'm basically his legacy.

"He invested his whole life in me and I obviously want to pay him back and make him proud and show him what I can do on the pitch, so moments like this, I'm sure he's happy at home right now.

"He's done every sacrifice. He worked so many jobs, he's done everything, moved abroad for my career. He's sacrificed his whole life, basically, for me to be able to get to here, so everything I do is for him and to make sure he's enjoying and living a blessed life."

On Newcastle and his future, Osula continued: “Right now the focus is here, now, today so, that's where my focus is. The next focus is Man City game, so take it game by game. No-one can tell the future.

“I showed today what I can do, so more game time and more performance. That's what I hope for.”

Osula, who is under contract at St James’ Park until June 2029, will be hoping to force his way into Newcastle’s starting lineup when the Magpies play host to Manchester City in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday night.