Ryan Gravenberch contract: The staggering amount the Liverpool midfielder will earn revealed

By Saikat Mandal | 07 Mar 2026 17:21

Liverpool have confirmed that midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2032.

The Dutch midfielder previously had a deal running until 2028, but following his meteoric rise and growing importance to the team, the Reds have moved quickly to secure his long-term future with an extension.

After struggling to make a significant impact at Bayern Munich, Liverpool took a chance on the midfielder when he was signed by former manager Jurgen Klopp, although it took him some time to establish himself as a regular starter at Anfield.

While Gravenberch showed flashes of his quality under Klopp, it was under Arne Slot that the Dutchman truly flourished, transforming into a midfield powerhouse and becoming a key figure in the current squad.

Slot converted the former Ajax prodigy into a world-class holding midfielder, and Gravenberch repaid that faith by playing a crucial role in Liverpool’s title-winning campaign last season.

Ryan Gravenberch contract: How much he will earn

© Iconsport

Although Liverpool have struggled to replicate the lofty standards they set during the 2024-25 campaign, Gravenberch has remained one of the team’s most consistent performers this term.

What has particularly impressed the Reds fans is that while maintaining his defensive responsibilities, the Netherlands international has also contributed significantly in attack, reaching double figures for goal involvements.

According to Anfield Watch, Gravenberch will receive a substantial salary increase as part of the new deal, earning around €100m (£87m) across the duration of the contract, which equates to approximately £280,000 per week.

If those figures are accurate, the midfielder will join the club’s highest earners, further underlining his growing importance within the squad.

Liverpool contract crisis: More work for Richard Hughes

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Securing Gravenberch’s long-term future represents a positive step forward for Liverpool and suggests the club may have learned lessons from the Trent Alexander-Arnold transfer saga.

However, sporting director Richard Hughes and CEO of football Michael Edwards still have significant work to do as they look to resolve the futures of Andrew Robertson and Ibrahima Konate, both of whom are set to become free agents at the end of the season if new deals are not agreed.

Liverpool are also expected to address the contract situation of Dominik Szoboszlai at the earliest opportunity amid recent links with a potential move to Real Madrid.