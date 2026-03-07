Why Ryan Gravenberch signed new Liverpool deal as Reds confirm major contract extension

By Ben Knapton | 07 Mar 2026 15:21

Liverpool have announced that key midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has signed a new long-term contract at Anfield, believed to be a four-year extension until the summer of 2032.

The Netherlands international failed to make the grade at Bayern Munich after rising to prominence at Ajax, but he has quickly developed into one of Europe's most revered defensive midfielders over the past 18 months.

Gravenberch was a critical component of Liverpool's 2024-25 Premier League title win and has reached double figures for goal involvements in the 2025-26 campaign, registering four goals and six assists in all competitions.

The 23-year-old's Anfield contract was originally due to expire in 2028, but it was reported late last year that Liverpool would enter talks with his camp over a 'performance uplift' extension.

On Saturday afternoon, Liverpool dropped the unexpectedly quick news that Gravenberch had renewed his Reds deal, one that will reportedly keep him at the club until the summer of 2032, according to multiple journalists.

Ryan Gravenberch reveals reasons for signing new long-term Liverpool contract

We're delighted to announce that Ryan Gravenberch has today signed a new long-term contract with the Reds ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 7, 2026

Speaking to the official Liverpool website after putting pen to paper, Gravenberch revealed that it was an easy decision to extend his Anfield stay and outlined his short and long-term aims for his time on Merseyside.

"I feel really, really good. I was really proud to extend my contract at such a big club. So, I’m really happy that I can stay for many more years," the Dutchman said.

"I felt directly the trust from the club, also from the manager. The decision for me was easy to make. My family is also happy here. We are now here almost three years, so I know everything already. I’m happy that I’m here.

"For the short term, [my aim is to] end the season as good as possible. And for the long term: win many more trophies with Liverpool. I have a really nice relationship with [the fans]. Always when I do something good in the stadium I hear them singing my chant.

“I’m really grateful for the supporters because without them we would not be where we are now. In the future, we want to give them many more [trophies], so hopefully we can get that done."

Gravenberch has posted a total of eight goals and 12 assists in 123 appearances for Liverpool since joining from Bayern Munich in 2023, most recently setting up Curtis Jones in Friday's 3-1 FA Cup win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Liverpool avoid Trent Alexander-Arnold mistake with Ryan Gravenberch extension

© Imago / News Images

By tying Gravenberch down to a new long-term deal when he still had over two years left to run on his previous contract, Liverpool have avoided making another fatal Trent Alexander-Arnold-esque mistake.

The Real Madrid right-back was allowed to run down his terms and leave for a mere £8.4m, and the Reds are also still running the risk of fellow defender Ibrahima Konate walking out of the door for nothing in June.

However, Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards evidently made it a priority to show Gravenberch just how valued he is at the club, by rewarding him with a bumper renewal long before the matter became a pressing one.

The Dutchman may not have hit the same heights he hit in 2024-25, but he remains a fundamental player for Arne Slot, and his lengthy extension is wonderful news all round.