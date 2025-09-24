Liverpool are reportedly set to open talks with one of their midfield stars over a new contract, but there is 'no urgency' on either end to get an agreement sorted quickly.

Liverpool are reportedly set to enter talks with one of their record-breakers over a new contract, but there is no urgency from either side to get a deal done in a hurry.

The Reds maintained their flawless start to the domestic season - excluding the Community Shield loss to Crystal Palace - in Tuesday's 2-1 EFL Cup third-round win over Southampton at Anfield.

Arne Slot's men are also five for five in the Premier League after overcoming Everton by the same scoreline in the weekend's Merseyside derby, where Ryan Gravenberch earned a slice of English football history.

At 23 years and 127 days, the Dutchman scored the Reds' opener before teeing up Hugo Ekitike for the holders' second, thus breaking the record for the youngest-ever Liverpool player to score and assist in a Premier League Merseyside derby.

The former Bayern Munich man has blossomed into one of the Premier League's most revered midfielders since Slot took charge, and according to Ben Jacobs, he is now set for a brand-new contract on Merseyside.

'No urgency' over new Gravenberch Liverpool contract

Gravenberch is still on the same terms he penned upon his arrival at Anfield in 2023, and the midfielder's contract does not expire for another three years, so there is no rush to tie him down quickly.

However, Jacobs claims that talks over a new deal are set to begin in the winter months, as Liverpool are keen to reward the Netherlands international with fresh terms that reflect his status in the squad.

A 'performance uplift extension' is allegedly in the works for Gravenberch, who is currently taking home £150,000 a week at Anfield according to Capology, making him the joint eighth-highest paid player in the squad alongside Alexis Mac Allister, Federico Chiesa and Alisson Becker.

The 23-year-old was only a bit-part player during his first season under Jurgen Klopp, but he started 37 Premier League games during Liverpool's run to glory last season and was rewarded with the competition's Young Player of the Season prize.

Gravenberch has now come up with six goals and eight assists in 92 appearances for the English champions in all tournaments, and he has already contributed to four goals from five games this term too.

What other contract situations must Liverpool sort out?

While Gravenberch is still tied to Liverpool for another three years and is expected to sign an extension with minimal fuss, the Reds have more pressing matters at hand contract-wise.

All of Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson, Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha are out of contract at the end of the season, and while the former two may be heading for the exit door, keeping the youngsters should be a matter of priority.

Liverpool also have no fewer than seven players out of contract in 2027, although talks should certainly not take place with Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Wataru Endo or Mohamed Salah imminently.

Joe Gomez is likely in the same boat given his fitness issues and status in the squad, but Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic are also due to leave in two years' time, and it would be a surprise to see the former not given improved terms.