Inter Milan weighing up summer swoop for Real Madrid midfielder after Alvaro Arbeloa 'criticism'

07 Mar 2026 15:17

Inter Milan are reportedly giving serious consideration to moving for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga during this summer's transfer window.

Camavinga, 23, has struggled to show his best form for Real Madrid during the 2025-26 campaign, and there has recently been a host of speculation surrounding his future.

A number of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Liverpool, are said to be admirers of the France international, who has a contract at Bernabeu until June 2029.

However, according to reports in Spain, Inter are also keen, with the Italian giants viewing Camavinga as an 'interesting market opportunity'.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Inter 'seriously considering' summer move for Camavinga

It is understood that Real Madrid are open to selling Camavinga for the right price, and Inter are prepared to battle teams from the Premier League for his signature.

Camavinga has missed Real Madrid's last two matches due to a dental issue, and according to journalist Javi Herraez, comments from Los Blancos boss Alvaro Arbeloa after Friday's 2-1 win over Celta Vigo were directed towards Camavinga.

“I’m very happy with the attitude, with those who wanted to come and who came to push the team. These are the moments when you see the Real Madrid players, and today I saw many of them," Arbeloa told reporters after the match.

According to Herraez, "those who wanted to come" was aimed at Camavinga, who trained in the build-up to the Celta match but was ultimately not involved.

Arbeloa allegedly believes that Camavinga could have pushed harder to be available for selection.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Arbeloa 'criticises' Camavinga after Celta clash

Real Madrid scored a 94th-minute winner through Federico Valverde to claim a valuable three points against Celta on Friday night.

The result moved Los Blancos to within one point of leaders Barcelona in the La Liga table, and Real Madrid's attention has now switched to the Champions League, preparing to welcome Manchester City for the first leg of their last-16 tie next week.

Camavinga is expected to return to the squad for the European contest.