AC Milan head coach Massimiliano Allegri responds to Real Madrid rumours as Los Blancos president makes 'major call'

07 Mar 2026

AC Milan head coach Massimiliano Allegri has played down suggestions that he could leave San Siro this summer to take charge of Real Madrid.

Alvaro Arbeloa is not expected to continue as Los Blancos head coach beyond the end of the season, and Allegri is believed to be a leading target for Real Madrid.

The Spanish club's president Florentino Perez allegedly wants an experienced manager to arrive this summer, with Xabi Alonso unable to make his mark after arriving from Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

However, Allegri has insisted that he is happy at Milan and not looking for a departure.

Allegri plays down claims he could leave Milan for Bernabeu

"Regarding the rumours that have circulated in the last week, there is complete harmony between me and the club," Allegri told reporters.

"Of course, there may be different opinions in a discussion. The important thing is that everyone works for the good of Milan.

"I am very happy to have returned to Milan after 15 years and to work with a great group of players. The club plans and builds for the future."

Allegri started his managerial career back in 2003, and he is currently in his second spell in charge of Milan, returning to the club in 2025.

The Italian won five Serie A titles during his time in charge of Juventus, while he also won the Italian championship during his first spell at Milan.

Arbeloa is unlikely to continue as Real Madrid head coach

Allegri only has a contract at San Siro until the end of next season, but there have been suggestions that the Italian could be offered a new deal.

Arbeloa did manage to secure a much-needed win for Real Madrid on Friday evening, with Los Blancos scoring a 94th-minute winner against Celta Vigo to record a 2-1 victory.

Los Blancos are currently dealing with a severe injury crisis, though, and they will once again be missing a number of important players for next week's Champions League last-16 first leg with Premier League side Manchester City.

Ex-Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp is also viewed as a candidate to replace Arbeloa, while Aston Villa's Unai Emery is allegedly being considered.