Jude Bellingham injury update: 'Realistic' return date set for Real Madrid star ahead of Man City clash

By Ben Sully | 07 Mar 2026 00:08 , Last updated: 07 Mar 2026 00:13

Real Madrid are reportedly hopeful Jude Bellingham could return for the derby clash with Atletico Madrid later this month.

The England international was once again absent for Real Madrid's dramatic 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo on Friday evening.

Federico Valverde's deflected stoppage-time strike clinched all three points at Balaidos in what was Real Madrid's seventh consecutive game without Bellingham's services.

The 22-year-old is continuing to work on his recovery from a hamstring injury he sustained against Rayo Vallecano at the start of February.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

When could Bellingham return to action?

Bellingham will remain sidelined for the first leg of Real Madrid's Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester City on Wednesday.

The former Borussia Dortmund man is also expected to miss the next La Liga game against Elche on March 14.

According to The Athletic, there is a possibility that Bellingham could make his return in the second leg against Manchester City on March 17.

However, the report suggests that the trip to Etihad Stadium may come too soon and that the Madrid derby is seen as a more 'realistic' return date.

Alvaro Arbeloa's side will face their local rivals Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 22.

© Imago / Guillermo Martinez

England sweating on Bellingham fitness

In addition to Arbeloa, England boss Thomas Tuchel will be keeping tabs on the midfielder's recovery ahead of the upcoming international window.

The Three Lions are set to face Uruguay and Japan in friendlies on March 27 and 31 respectively.

Tuchel is expected to name his squad on March 20, meaning Bellingham is running out of time to prove his fitness in time for the final international window before Tuchel selects his World Cup squad.

Bellingham will want to avoid taking any risks with his recovery, but he will also recognise the importance of the upcoming friendlies in his bid to secure a spot in Tuchel's squad for this summer's tournament.