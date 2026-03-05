Team News: Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 05 Mar 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 05 Mar 2026 20:00

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Celta Vigo on Friday night.

Los Blancos occupy second spot in the La Liga table, four points behind leaders Barcelona, while Celta are sixth, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

CELTA VIGO

Out: Marcos Alonso (muscle), Carl Starfelt (muscle), Pablo Duran (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Radu; Rodriguez, Aidoo, Dominguez; Mingueza, Roman, Moriba, Carreira; Jutgla, Iglesias, Alvarez

REAL MADRID

Out: Eder Militao (hamstring), Jude Bellingham (hamstring), Dani Ceballos (calf), Kylian Mbappe (knee), David Alaba (calf), Rodrygo (knee), Franco Mastantuono (suspended), Alvaro Carreras (suspended), Dean Huijsen (suspended)

Doubtful: Raul Asensio (neck)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asensio, Rudiger, F Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Guler; G Garcia, Vinicius