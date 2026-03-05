Kylian Mbappe's return date for Real Madrid 'revealed' as Alvaro Arbeloa delivers injury update

By Matt Law | 05 Mar 2026 14:08 , Last updated: 05 Mar 2026 14:11

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has said that Kylian Mbappe is "improving more and more", with Los Blancos hopeful that the Frenchman will be able to make his return in the clash against Manchester City on March 17.

A knee injury has sidelined Mbappe for Real Madrid's last two matches, and the attacker will also be missing against Celta Vigo in La Liga on Friday night.

There had been suggestions that the 27-year-old would require surgery to fix the issue, but Los Blancos have revealed that he will continue to undergo conservative treatment.

"Following tests carried out on our player Kylian Mbappe by French medical specialists, under the supervision of Real Madrid's Medical Services, the diagnosis of a sprain in his left knee has been confirmed, as well as the suitability of the conservative treatment he is currently undergoing. His progress will be monitored," read a statement from Real Madrid.

Arbeloa: 'Mbappe closing in on return to action'

Mbappe is set to be absent for next week's Champions League last-16 first leg with Man City at Bernabeu, in addition to the league fixture with Elche on March 14.

However, according to journalist Santi Aouna, Real Madrid remain hopeful of having their leading goalscorer back for the second leg at the Etihad Stadium on March 17.

Arbeloa said ahead of Friday's clash with Celta that Mbappe is improving each day.

“I talk to him every day. Of course, we are keeping track of how he’s doing and how he feels," the Real Madrid head coach told reporters.

"Each day he’s getting better; it’s a process where we’re taking it day by day, observing his sensations, but it’s all good news as of today. He’s improving more and more.”

Mbappe 'on course' to return for Champions League clash with Man City on March 17

Mbappe's absence for Real Madrid is a major one considering his form this season, scoring 38 goals and registering six assists in 33 appearances in all competitions.

Los Blancos are without the services of nine first-team players for their clash with Celta Vigo on Friday night, including Rodrygo, who is out for the best part of a year with a severe knee injury.

Real Madrid are currently second in the La Liga table, four points behind the leaders Barcelona, demonstrating the importance of the clash in Vigo.