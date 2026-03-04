Real Madrid star Rodrygo opens up on "major obstacle" as extent of devastating injury blow is revealed

By Matt Law | 04 Mar 2026 09:24 , Last updated: 04 Mar 2026 09:28

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo has suffered a severe knee injury which is expected to keep him on the sidelines for approximately 10 months.

Rodrygo made his return from a hamstring injury in Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Getafe on Monday night, featuring off the bench in the second period, and he was able to complete what proved to be a 1-0 home defeat for Alvaro Arbeloa's side.

However, it has been revealed that the 25-year-old has suffered an ACL rupture, in addition to damage to the meniscus in his right knee.

“Following tests carried out today on our player Rodrygo by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and a rupture of the lateral meniscus of his right leg,” the club statement read.

The seriousness nature of the issue means that Rodrygo faces surgery and a lengthy recovery process, but there is hope that he will be able to return within a year.

As well as missing the remainder of this season and at least the first half of the 2026-27 campaign, Rodrygo will also be absent for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup.

"The CBF stands in solidarity with the athlete Rodrygo Goes, forward of Real Madrid and of the Brazilian National Team, who suffered a serious injury during the match against Getafe, in the Spanish league," read a statement from Brazil.

“Rodrygo suffered an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament and the lateral meniscus of his right knee.

“The Medical Department of the Selecao has been in contact in recent hours with the doctors of the Spanish team and has made itself available to assist in whatever is necessary.

“The CBF wishes the athlete a speedy recovery and that he returns to the pitch as soon as possible."

Rodrygo has also taken to social media to post an emotional message.

“Even without understanding, I trust you…,” Rodrygo posted on Instagram.

“One of the worst days of my life, how much I always feared this injury… maybe life has been a little cruel to me lately… I don’t know if I deserve this, but what can I complain about? How many wonderful things have I experienced that I also didn’t deserve.

"A major obstacle has arisen in my life, in my career, preventing me from doing what I love most for a while.

“I’m out for the rest of the season with my club and out of the World Cup with my country, a dream that everyone knows how much it means to me. All I can do is be strong as always, which is nothing new.

“Thank you all for your prayers, messages and affection! You are very important to me.

“Even though this is a very difficult time, I promise not to stop here. I believe I still have many incredible things to experience and bring joy to all who trust in me. It’s just a see you soon… God is still in control of everything."

Rodrygo has scored three goals and registered six assists in 27 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid during the 2025-26 campaign.