Newcastle vs. Man United: Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez fitness updates ahead of Premier League battle

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has issued a team news update ahead of Wednesday's Premier League clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park.

Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were both substituted against Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon due to illness, while Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt, Mason Mount and Patrick Dorgu were again missing from the matchday squad.

Martinez, De Ligt, Mount and Dorgu will again be absent when the Red Devils continue their Premier League campaign against Newcastle, but Carrick has revealed that Maguire and Shaw could both be involved at St James' Park.

"Yeah, we're hoping so. We're working towards it," Carrick told reporters when asked about the availability of Maguire and Shaw.

"They weren't feeling too good. We've still got a little bit of time to the game and we will just have to see how they feel. So we'll obviously give them every chance.

Carrick hopeful over Maguire, Shaw fitness for Newcastle contest

"No, it wasn't injury, it's just both of them weren't feeling too good. So, yeah, it's one of those things really. But we'll just have to see how they are today and tomorrow morning."

Martinez has missed Man United's last two matches with a calf issue - there was hope that the Argentina international could return against Newcastle, but Carrick has revealed that the centre-back is still not ready to be involved.

“Not particularly, really, no,” Carrick told MUTV when asked whether he had a positive update on Martinez's fitness. “He won’t be with us. He’s not quite ready for that.

“We’ve got one or two we’re trying to work to get them back – Mason as well, he’s getting a bit closer, so unfortunately it’s part of the game.

“There’s always going to be people out, there’s always going to be people missing, but we’ll keep working as hard as we can to get them back.”

Which players will benefit if Maguire, Shaw miss out?

Noussair Mazraoui replaced Shaw off the bench against Palace on Sunday, and the Morocco international would be in line for a start at left-back if Shaw is indeed ruled out of the game against Newcastle on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Ayden Heaven came off the bench for Maguire in the same match, and the youngster would be in line for a spot in the middle of the defence alongside Leny Yoro if the experienced centre-back is ruled out of action.

Man United are currently third in the Premier League table, and they will have a substantial break after this match until their next game, which comes against Aston Villa on March 15.