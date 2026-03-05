Preview: Moreirense vs Nacional - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ademola Adediji | 05 Mar 2026 15:20

Moreirense will continue their chase for European football when they host Nacional on Saturday in a round 25 Primeira Liga fixture at Parque de Jogos Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas.

The hosts currently sit seventh in the standings, and they have a lot of ground to make up if they are to actualise their European ambitions next season, while the visiting team will be looking to establish more distance between themselves and the drop zone.

Match preview

Moreirense began the 2025–26 season like a house on fire, winning three consecutive matches, and their fans would not have been blamed for having lofty aspirations considering their performance in the opening weeks of the campaign.

That said, their season has been marred by a series of inconsistencies in results, which leave them with a mountain to climb in their chase for European football next term.

Nevertheless, their European aspiration is still alive, and an uptick in results beginning with this weekend’s fixture could get them firmly in the mix for continental football next term.

Up against Nacional on Saturday, Moreirense will go out in search of their first victory in three league fixtures after suffering a defeat against Sporting CP (3-0) and a 1-1 draw against Casa Pia last time out.

Failure to win on Saturday will mean that they have failed to register a win in three successive league encounters for the first time since early December.

To avoid a repeat of this unwanted record, the Green and Whites have to overcome a recent slump in their home form, which is highlighted by back-to-back losses in front of their supporters. However, the home side are winless in their last three meetings against Saturday’s opponents, including the reverse fixture, which ended in a 3-2 loss.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Despite their good form against the hosts, the visitors will enter this match looking to snap a three-game losing streak in the league.

That run of results leaves them 14th in the table and two places and a couple of points above the relegation zone.

Worse still, the away side are without a victory in nine fixtures across all competitions away from their stomping ground, a run which includes four consecutive losses in the league.

A win for Tiago Margarido’s team will mark their first league victory in away territory since September 2025.

Moreirense Primeira Liga form:

W

L

L

W

L

D

Nacional Primeira Liga form:

W

L

D

L

L

L

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Moreirense have a few injury cases to contend with as they prepare for this fixture this weekend.

Brazilian duo Michel and Caio have been battling with fitness issues in recent times and are subsequently ruled out of this contest, while fellow Brazilian

Yan Maranhao has been grappling with an unspecified injury. Similarly, Portuguese Vasco Sousa is out with a leg injury and will not be in the home team's plans.

Meanwhile, the away side also have injury concerns of their own, as they have several players out on the sidelines.

Ivanildo Fernandes is currently recuperating from an unspecified injury, and as such, he will not be a part of the travelling squad.

In addition, Lucas Franca and Joao Aurelio will both need late fitness tests to ascertain their readiness for this fixture.

Moreirense possible starting lineup:

Ferreira; Pinto, Maracas, Batista,Martinez; Stjepanovic, Rodri; Travassos, Alanzinho, Kiko Bondoso; Semedo

Nacional possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Vallier, Goncalves, Leo Santos, Nunez; Jota, Matheus Dias, Liziero; Paulinho Boia, Ramirez Diaz, Gabriel Veron

We say: Moreirense 2-1 Nacional



Moreirense will be desperate to get back to winning ways as they continue their ambitious chase of continental football next season, and up against a team with a poor away record, they will fancy their chances of winning on Saturday, and we are backing them to claim a narrow 2-1 win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.