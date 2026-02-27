Preview: Casa Pia vs Moreirense - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 27 Feb 2026 17:42

Two sides looking to bounce back from defeat in their respective previous outings will clash at Estadio Pina Manique on Sunday, when survival-chasing Casa Pia play host to faltering European hopefuls Moreirense.

The Geese suffered a 2-0 loss at Famalicao on Monday, though they remain 13th in the Primeira Liga table, four points clear of the playoff spot, while a 3-0 setback to Sporting Lisbon last Saturday saw the Green and Whites drop two spots down to eighth, eight points adrift of the top four and six behind fifth.

Match preview

In recent weeks, Casa Pia have ascended from the relegation zone into safety, thanks to their rejuvenation under Alvaro Pacheco, who has now picked up points in four of his six games in charge.

Having kicked off with a baptism of fire in a defeat at Sporting on January 16, the 54-year-old manager saw his side's four-match unbeaten run (W2, D2) ended on Monday, when Mathias De Amorim and Antoine Joujou scored either side of the interval to hand Famalicao all three points.

For a side that had managed just one victory across their last 12 top-flight matches (D5, L6) pre-Pacheco, the Geese appear to have improved under their new manager, whose first win at the helm was a famous 2-1 success over then-unbeaten Primeira Liga leaders Porto at Pina Manique, before beating Arouca at the ground on matchday 21.

Currently on a five-match unbeaten league run (W2, D3) on their own turf, Os Gansos now have an opportunity to record maximum points in three straight home games for the first time since doing so in the period between January 25 and February 22, 2025, during the previous campaign.

The Geese, who are also looking to steer further clear of the drop, have every right to be optimistic, having posted a 3-1 win when they last hosted this fixture, though Casa Pia have since lost their two meetings with Moreirense, including a 2-1 defeat in this season’s reverse back in September.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

While the Green and Whites look to extend their winning streak in this matchup, they must also be wary of coming away empty-handed this weekend, having lost four of their last six games (W2).

Last Saturday’s defeat to Sporting saw Vasco Botelho da Costa’s men crumble in the second half, with Francisco Trincao, Geny Catamo and Luis Suarez all striking after the interval to hand the Moreira outfit their 10th loss of the league this term.

Meanwhile, 10 victories from their 23 matches (D3, L10) in the Primeira Liga this season suggest Moreira's outfit are not having the worst campaign after all, especially as they have equalled their total number of wins from the entirety of the previous campaign, when they finished 10th.

Looking to get back on track in their pursuit of a first-ever European berth, the Green and Whites enter Friday buoyed by a 2-1 victory over Rio Ave in their last away game, though that was just Moreirense’s fourth win in 12 road matches (D2, L6) in the league this season.

That being said, the visitors have scored 14 goals on their travels —accounting for 48% of their 29 total strikes — while conceding 17 (52% of their overall 33); Da Costa will be looking to address this imbalance at both ends heading into the weekend.



Casa Pia Primeira Liga form:

L

D

W

D

W

L

Moreirense Primeira Liga form:

L

W

L

L

W

L

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Veteran Jose Fonte remains sidelined for Casa Pia following his injury against Sporting in mid-January, while the backline is further depleted with Duplexe Tchamba still unavailable after more than two months out.

Long-term absentee Kiki Silva is expected to continue his recovery from a knee issue, while winger Korede Osundina is a doubt after being forced off last time out against Famalicão; fellow attacker Kelian Nsona could also miss a fourth straight outing.

On a positive note, the hosts welcome right-back Gaizka Larrazabal and top scorer Cassiano back to the fold, both having served suspensions for an accumulation of bookings last time out.

As for Moreirense, Yan Maranhao, who suffered a muscle tear in his left calf during last weekend’s clash with Sporting, is not expected to return until April.

That leaves Luis Semedo as the only available natural striker to lead the line, following top scorer Guilherme Schettine’s departure in the winter window.

Meanwhile, midfielder Vasco Sousa remains ruled out as he recovers from a fractured fibula he suffered against Benfica in December.

The defensive unit could be without Michel Augusto for a sixth straight outing, while right-back Diogo Travassos’s availability is uncertain, having missed the previous game.

Casa Pia possible starting lineup:

Sequeira; Sousa, Goulart, Kaly; Larrazabal, Ofori, Brito, Conte; Livolant, Cassiano, Morais

Moreirense possible starting lineup:

Ferreira; Pinto, Maracas, Batista, Martinez; Stjepanovic, Alanzinho, Rodri; Teguia, Semedo, Bondoso

We say: Casa Pia 2-2 Moreirense

Despite their defeat last weekend, Casa Pia appear to have found some rhythm, one which is fuelled by an improved performance in front of their fans, and they will look to make home advantage count once again.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.