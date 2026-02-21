Preview: Famalicao vs Casa Pia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 21 Feb 2026 19:01 , Last updated: 21 Feb 2026 19:15

In need of sustained momentum to get their European pushback on track, Famalicao welcome Casa Pia to Vila Nova for the closing fixture of Primeira Liga matchday 23 on Monday.

The seventh-placed hosts have lost two of their three February fixtures so far (W1), including last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Sporting Lisbon, a day after Casa Pia’s 3-2 victory over Arouca.

Match preview

Much improved from their humiliating defeat at Gil Vicente earlier in the month, Famalicao’s second successive away defeat in February had the feel of a near miss, as it took an 82nd-minute strike from Daniel Braganca to seal victory for Sporting.

Hugo Oliveira’s men, who had dispatched basement side AVS in their previous outing, have now won three of their six matches in 2026 (L3), a sequence that leaves them seventh in the Primeira Liga table.

Eight points off the top four, five behind fifth-placed Braga, one shy of Moreirense in sixth and one above eighth-placed Vitoria de Guimaraes, the Vila Nova outfit could emerge as one of the round’s main beneficiaries, with the Archbishops and the Conquerors meeting each other, while the Green and Whites face a stern test against Sporting.

Looking to take care of their own business, Famalicao enter Monday’s clash buoyed by an impressive home record of three wins from four games (L1), scoring at least three times in each of those triumphs, while even the only blemish saw them find the net twice against Estoril.

The hosts can also draw on recent success in this fixture, having won the last meeting at Vila Nova, although that 2-1 success represents their only victory in the previous four Primeira Liga clashes between the sides (D2, L1).

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Meanwhile, the Geese are bidding to avoid defeat across both league meetings in a single campaign against Famalicao for the first time, after the sides shared a 1-1 draw in September’s reverse fixture.

There is a growing sense of momentum about Casa Pia, who appear to have settled into the ideas of their new coach following a baptism of fire for Alvaro Pacheco, whose first match in charge ended in defeat at Sporting.

The Geese have since gone unbeaten in four matches (W2, D2), with the sequence including a notable triumph over then-unbeaten leaders Porto as well as last weekend’s victory against Arouca, where Cassiano’s 45th-minute penalty proved decisive in an eventful first half.

Having pulled clear of immediate danger to sit 13th in the table, two points above 15th-placed Tondela, who overcame Estrela Amadora in their own matchday 23 fixture on Friday, the visitors will look to put further distance between themselves and the relegation zone.

However, struggles on their travels leave room for concern, with Casa Pia losing three of their last five away games (W1, D1), while a goalless draw at Nacional in round 21 means Pacheco’s men have now failed to score in successive matches on the road.



Famalicao Primeira Liga form:

L

W

W

L

W

L

Casa Pia Primeira Liga form:

L

L

D

W

D

W

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Mathias De Amorim’s omission last weekend came as a surprise, with the midfielder eligible to return after serving his suspension the match before, so his availability for Monday remains uncertain.

Right-back Rodrigo Pinheiro is also a doubt after missing the previous three outings, while long-term absentee Oscar Aranda continues to nurse a knee injury.

As for Casa Pia, veteran centre-back Jose Fonte remains on the sidelines as he continues his recovery, and the defensive unit is also likely to be without Duplexe Tchamba once again, having been out since December.

Midfielder Seba Perez could miss a fifth successive match, while Kelian Nsona’s availability is unclear, as the winger was absent from the previous two fixtures.

The visitors must also contend with the absence of Gaizka Larrazabal and Cassiano, both suspended for an accumulation of bookings, meaning Andre Geraldes could deputise at right-back, while Dailon Livramento may lead the line.

Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Carevic; P Bondo, De Haas, Ba, Garcia; Van de Looi, P Santos; Dias, Sa, Sorriso; Elisor

Casa Pia possible starting lineup:

Sequeira; Sousa, Goulart, Kaly; Geraldes, Ofori, Brito, Conte; Livolant, Livramento, Osundina

We say: Famalicao 2-1 Casa Pia

While Casa Pia appear to have found rhythm under their new manager, the Geese’s away form remains a concern, and facing a Famalicao side in confident mood on home soil only heightens the challenge.

As such, we expect the hosts to edge a hard-fought contest in which both teams are likely to find the net, as has been the case in each of the previous three meetings.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.