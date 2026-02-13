Preview: Sporting Lisbon vs Famalicao - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 13 Feb 2026 21:12

Seeking to keep the pressure on at the summit of the Primeira Liga table, second-placed Sporting Lisbon welcome Famalicao to Estadio Jose Alvalade on Saturday evening.

The Lions currently sit four points behind leaders Porto, while the sixth-placed Vila Nova outfit are seven points adrift of the top four and five off fifth-placed Gil Vicente.

Match preview

The title race has tightened in recent weeks, with Sporting cutting a seven-point deficit to four following a 2–1 win over Nacional on matchday 20, combined with the league leaders slipping up against Casa Pia.

Last weekend’s O Classico at the Estadio do Dragao then offered the Lions a direct chance to close the gap further, but they were forced to settle for a share of the spoils as Porto struck first before Luis Suarez tucked home the rebound from his saved penalty late on to secure a 1–1 draw.

That result ended a six-match winning streak across all competitions for Rui Borges’s side and also highlighted their struggles against top-five opposition, with all five league outings in which Sporting have dropped points this season (D4, L1) coming against such opponents.

On the flip side, the Lions have won all 16 Primeira Liga matches against sides outside that bracket, scoring at least twice in 15 of those, suggesting there may be little trouble dispatching their sixth-placed visitors again this weekend.

Sporting secured a 2–1 victory in the reverse fixture in Vila Nova, extending their winning run over Famalicao to nine matches, and the two-time defending champions will hope that record continues as they press on with their title defence.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Like the hosts, the visitors have also struggled against top-five opponents, losing all five such league outings this season, including a 5–0 thrashing at Gil Vicente two weeks ago, though that remains their only blemish in the last four matches.

This represents an upturn for the Vila Nova side, who had previously lost four consecutive games — including a Taca de Portugal exit — before victories over Santa Clara (1–0), Tondela (3–0) and last weekend’s 3–1 success against bottom-placed AVS.

Hugo Oliveira’s men have now won nine of their 21 league matches this season (D5, L7), scoring 27 and conceding 20, though it remains to be seen how their balance at both ends fares against a Sporting side boasting a league-high 55 goals and just 12 conceded.

Famalicao’s away form is another concern, having lost three of their last four Primeira Liga road trips without scoring, although those defeats account for their only losses in 10 away matches in the top flight this season (W4, D3).



Sporting Lisbon Primeira Liga form:

W

W

W

W

W

D

Sporting Lisbon form (all competitions):

W

D

W

W

W

D

Famalicao Primeira Liga form:

L

L

W

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Sporting boss Borges faces a dilemma in attack, with Suarez suspended after picking up his fifth booking of the campaign against Porto, while Fotis Ioannidis continues to nurse a knee ligament injury.

Centre-back Zeno Debast is also a doubt with a similar issue and will likely not feature on Sunday, while winger Geny Catamo is battling a muscle problem.

Geovany Quenda remains sidelined and is still undergoing post-operative recovery in London following foot surgery, so he will play no part here.

For Famalicao, winger Oscar Aranda continues his lengthy recovery from a knee injury, while forward Romeo Beney could miss a fifth straight match.

Right-back Rodrigo Pinheiro is also a doubt, having missed the previous two outings, while midfielder Mathias De Amorim should be back in contention, having served a suspension last time out.



Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

Silva; Fresneda, Diomande, Inacio, Araujo; Morita, Hjulmand; Catamo, Trincao, Goncalves; Guilherme

Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Carevic; P Bondo, De Haas, Ba, Garcia; Van de Looi, Amorim; Dias, Sa, Sorriso; Elisor

We say: Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Famalicao

Sporting could enter this encounter trailing by as many as seven points if Porto secure victory away at Nacional earlier in the day, meaning the Lions can ill afford a slip-up.

That said, the hosts should have enough to claim all three points, buoyed by a formidable home record that has seen them win each of their last 12 matches at Jose Alvalade.



