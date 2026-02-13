La Liga Gameweek 24
Real Madrid
Feb 14, 2026 8.00pm
Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
Real Sociedad

Team News: Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table, one point behind the leaders Barcelona, while Real Sociedad occupy eighth, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

REAL MADRID VS. REAL SOCIEDAD

REAL MADRID

Out: Eder Militao (hamstring), Jude Bellingham (hamstring)

Doubtful: Ferland Mendy (hamstring), Rodrygo (muscle), Raul Asensio (illness), Kylian Mbappe (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Brahim, Mbappe, Vinicius

REAL SOCIEDAD

Out: Takefusa Kubo (hamstring), Unai Marrero (face), Brais Mendez (suspended)

Doubtful: Arsen Zakharyan (calf), Ander Barrenetxea (muscle), Luka Sucic (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Remiro; Odriozola, Zubeldia, Caleta-Car, Gomez; Gorrotxategi, Turrientes; Marin, Soler, Guedes; Oyarzabal

