Team News: Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 13 Feb 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 13 Feb 2026 20:00

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table, one point behind the leaders Barcelona, while Real Sociedad occupy eighth, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

REAL MADRID

Out: Eder Militao (hamstring), Jude Bellingham (hamstring)

Doubtful: Ferland Mendy (hamstring), Rodrygo (muscle), Raul Asensio (illness), Kylian Mbappe (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Brahim, Mbappe, Vinicius

REAL SOCIEDAD

Out: Takefusa Kubo (hamstring), Unai Marrero (face), Brais Mendez (suspended)

Doubtful: Arsen Zakharyan (calf), Ander Barrenetxea (muscle), Luka Sucic (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Remiro; Odriozola, Zubeldia, Caleta-Car, Gomez; Gorrotxategi, Turrientes; Marin, Soler, Guedes; Oyarzabal