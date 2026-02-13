Ibrahima Konate future: Two reasons why Liverpool defender 'could sign' new contract at Anfield

By Saikat Mandal | 13 Feb 2026 16:12

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate could yet sign a new deal at Anfield amid reported interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid.

The French defender was signed by Jurgen Klopp in the summer of 2021 and has been one of the key players for the club under Arne Slot.

The 26-year-old has made 31 starts in the Premier League and Champions League this season, but his future at the club has come into doubt with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Real Madrid have reportedly registered an interest in the defender, and have made an initial contact through agents over signing him for free next summer.

Despite ongoing behind-the-scenes negotiations, the defender has not agreed to Liverpool's offers, but there is now a possibility that Konate could sign a new deal shortly.

Two reasons why Ibrahima Konate can sign new Liverpool deal

© Imago / DeFodi Images

It has been reported that the Liverpool hierarchy has not given up hope of Konate signing an extension, pointing to how late both Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah reached an agreement last year.

According to TeamTalk, Reds skipper Virgil van Dijk has made it clear that he wants Konate to stay at the club, which is one of the major factors that could work in the French defender's favour.

Secondly, FSG have now reportedly shown more of a willingness to meet Konate’s demands, and hand him a new deal close to what he wants.

Konate is on £75k-per-week wages at the club, and he was reportedly demanding a fee of around £300,000 a week. However, Liverpool could reach an agreement around £200,000 a week with the defender.

Need for a new defender

© Imago / Visionhaus

Liverpool missed Giovanni Leoni through ACL injury this season, but the young defender is expected to play a big part going forward once he regains his full fitness.

The Reds would need to replace injury-prone Joe Gomez next summer, while the club should also plan to sign a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk, even if Konate stays.

Liverpool have already signed Jeremy Jacquet, who will move to Anfield next summer, while the Reds have been tipped to re-sign Jarell Quansah from Bayer Leverkusen.