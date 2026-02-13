Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta delivers clear response to Ethan Nwaneri regret question

By Darren Plant | 13 Feb 2026 17:53

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has indicated that he has no regrets over allowing Ethan Nwaneri to join Marseille on loan.

Having been restricted to three starts and nine substitute appearances during the first half of the campaign, the 18-year-old was given the green light to move to the South of France.

The England Under-21 international has since made four appearances in all competitions, including scoring on his debut against Lens.

However, Roberto De Zerbi has since left his role as head coach, while Arsenal have suffered a double injury blow involving Mikel Merino and Kai Havertz.

Not only have the Gunners being left somewhat light in attacking-midfield positions, Nwaneri would have had the chance for more game time at the Emirates Stadium.

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

Arteta gives Nwaneri verdict

Nevertheless, speaking at a press conference on Friday ahead of the FA Cup fourth round tie versus Wigan Athletic, Arteta suggested that he did not regret the decision.

The Spaniard told reporters: "That's easy to say. After making the decision, who could have predicted that Mikel was going to be out for five months and Kai?

"It's unfortunate, at the end we have to make the decisions on the moment, understanding the context there.

"The best decision for the club, for Ethan, for sure it was for him to go and experience a different environment, have minutes played, and get ready to come back to us."

Arteta did acknowledge, however, that one of the reasons why Nwaneri was allowed to join Marseille was to be coached by De Zerbi.

He added: "Again, it's a decision and that's part of playing on loan, and that's part of a journey of a football player. So you're going to have to work with different coaches, and that can happen any moment, you cannot control that, you cannot avoid that.

"Yes, one of the reasons for sure it was Roberto, but as well it was Marseille, and what Marseille as a club and as an environment brings to Ethan."

© Imago / News Images

Still reasons for Nwaneri optimism?

Although Marseille have been eliminated from the Champions League, they remain in the Coupe de France.

They are one of the favourites for that competition courtesy of Paris Saint-Germain's early exit.

As far as the French top flight is concerned, Marseille sit in fourth position in the Ligue 1 table with 13 matches remaining.

Therefore, Nwaneri still has a minimum of 14 high-profile fixtures to make a positive impression ahead of his return to North London.