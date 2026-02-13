Real Madrid transfer news: Arsenal, Chelsea 'discover' Endrick, Los Blancos stance

By Darren Plant | 13 Feb 2026 17:34

Arsenal and Chelsea have reportedly been discouraged from making an approach for Real Madrid attacker Endrick.

Despite the excitement ahead of his arrival in 2024, the 19-year-old has struggled to make an impact at the Bernabeu.

During the first half of 2025-26, Endrick featured for just 99 minutes spread across three matches having been kept on the periphery of the squad by then-head coach Xabi Alonso.

Endrick is spending the rest of the season on loan at Lyon, where he has already made an outstanding impact since his January arrival.

As a result, it has been suggested that Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea are monitoring the situation.

© Imago

Real Madrid set out Endrick stance

According to TEAMtalk, the Gunners and Blues have already been informed that they have no chance of signing Endrick later this year.

Real Madrid have allegedly already informed Endrick and his representatives that he can expect to be part of their first-team squad next season.

Whether that decision has been taken since Endrick has showcased his ability in French football is unclear.

The Brazil international has already contributed five goals and one assist from six appearances for Lyon in all competitions.

He has shown his versatility with his efforts in the final third coming either as a right winger or down the middle of the attack.

With Endrick holding a contract at Real Madrid until 2030, it is no surprise that they wish to present the youngster with another season to prove himself.

© Imago

How hard would Arsenal, Chelsea have pushed for Endrick?

Given that Endrick was signed in a deal worth in the region of £60m, Real Madrid would expect to make a substantial profit if they sold him at this stage.

Endrick may have been tempted by either Arsenal or Chelsea due to the strong Brazilian and South American contingents at both clubs.

Nevertheless, it is questionable whether either team would have committed to such a big transfer fee for a player yet to overly-prove himself in Europe.

There are also doubts over whether Endrick would be able to cope with the physicality of the Premier League, particularly at a young age.