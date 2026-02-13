Jude Bellingham injury latest: England head coach Thomas Tuchel delivers update on Real Madrid midfielder

By Matt Law | 13 Feb 2026 08:03 , Last updated: 13 Feb 2026 08:06

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has said that he is "optimistic" of having Jude Bellingham available for the national team's March friendlies with Uruguay and Japan.

The Three Lions will take on Uruguay and Japan at Wembley on March 27 and March 31 respectively as part of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham is currently sidelined due to a hamstring issue, and recent reports have claimed that the 22-year-old could be out until the start of April - ruling him out of England's next two matches.

Tuchel, though, has said that he is "optimistic" of being able to select Bellingham in his next squad.

"The club is a bit more defensive on the outlook regarding the weeks of his recovery," Tuchel told reporters when asked about Bellingham's ongoing recovery process.

"Jude is pushing, and as we know him, he is determined and super professional. He will try everything to be with us in March.

"Of course we are in contact, that is a normal thing to do, and we wish him all the best. Whatever we can do for him, we will help and support him. It is a little race against time."

When asked whether he was confident Bellingham would be fit, Tuchel said: "Personally, I am optimistic, but I am not sure."

Bellingham has not been at his best for Real Madrid this season, only managing six goals and four assists in 28 appearances in all competitions.

Will Bellingham start for England at World Cup?

There remains a host of speculation surrounding Tuchel's plans for the number 10 position at the World Cup, with the Three Lions having so much talent in that area of the field.

However, if Bellingham is fit, he will surely be a starter for England at the summer competition.

Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer and Phil Foden are also options in that area, and it remains to be seen whether Tuchel finds space for all of them in his final squad.

Bellingham has scored six goals and registered 10 assists in 46 appearances for England in all competitions, including one goal and one assist in five outings in the finals of a World Cup.