La Liga Gameweek 24
Real Madrid
Feb 14, 2026 8.00pm
Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
Real Sociedad

Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad: Predicted Los Blancos XI for La Liga contest at Bernabeu

Major Vinicius boost: How Real Madrid could line up against Real Sociedad
© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Real Madrid will welcome Vinicius Junior back into their squad for Saturday's La Liga clash with Real Sociedad.

Vinicius was absent for last weekend's 2-0 win over Valencia through suspension, but the Brazilian's ban is now over, and he is set to return to the starting side against Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid will again be missing Eder Militao (hamstring) and Jude Bellingham (hamstring) on Saturday evening, while Ferland Mendy (hamstring) and Rodrygo (muscle) both need to be assessed, so four players could miss the fixture.

Fit-again Trent Alexander-Arnold could feature from the start after making his return from injury off the bench in the two-goal success over Los Che.

Dani Carvajal is another option at right-back, but the veteran is currently being overlooked, with David Jimenez featuring from the first whistle against Valencia.

Should Rodrygo miss out, head coach Alvaro Arbeloa would have a big decision to make in the final third of the field.

Brahim Diaz was impressive off the bench against Valencia and may now be given the nod from the first whistle, as Arda Guler and Franco Mastantuono are both out of form.

Kylian Mbappe is having an outstanding campaign, scoring 38 times in all competitions, and the France international will again feature at centre-forward.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Brahim, Mbappe, Vinicius

