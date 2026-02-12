Preview: Bradford City vs Peterborough United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 12 Feb 2026 12:18

Bradford City play host to Peterborough United on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that will bolster their chances of securing a place in the playoffs.

At a time when the Bantams sit in sixth position in the League One table, Peterborough are close behind in eighth spot after continuing their revival since a poor start to the campaign.

Match preview

Ahead of 2025-26, the majority of Bradford supporters would have bene delighted with sitting in sixth place at this stage of the campaign in their first year back in the third tier.

However, with five defeats from seven games, Graham Alexander knows that pressure is growing to keep the Yorkshire club in the top six.

Their only success in five outings is a 1-0 victory over 20th-placed Doncaster Rovers, yet it should be noted that the four losses during that time have been against promotion hopefuls.

Bradford have suffered defeats to Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town, Lincoln City and Luton Town respectively.

Providing that they can take advantage of an easier schedule on paper and their matches in hand on the teams above them, Bradford remain favourites to make the playoffs with 17 matches remaining.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

On the flip side, however, Peterborough make the trip to Valley Parade with the opportunity to move to within two points of their hosts.

Luke Williams may have lost eight of his 22 matches since his arrival in October, but winning 13 of the other 14 make Posh a dangerous contender to make the playoffs come the end of the season.

Four wins and four defeats have been posted across their last eight fixtures, yet Peterborough are on a two-match winning streak courtesy of a 6-1 triumph over Wigan Athletic and 2-1 success at Mansfield Town.

Incredibly, Peterborough are yet to draw a single away league fixture in 2025-26, posting seven victories and eight losses.

Nevertheless, that is enough for the fourth-best away record in the division, emphasising the task that Bradford have ahead of them on Saturday.

Bradford City League One form:

W L L L W L

Peterborough United League One form:

L W L L W W

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Antoni Sarcevic and Stephen Humphrys are both in contention for Bradford recalls after combining for the consolation goal at Luton.

Kayden Jackson and Tyreik Wright could be the duo to drop out of the attack, while Louie Sibley should be in a position to return from an ankle injury.

Max Power is one yellow card away from receiving a two-match ban for 10 cautions.

Meanwhile, Brandon Khela is in line to return to the Peterborough XI after impressing as a substitute at Mansfield.

Barring any fresh injury issues, that could prove to be the only alteration, with Donay O'Brien-Brady the player likely to drop out.

Despite making progress with a foot injury, Matty Garbett is currently not in a position to return.

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

Walker; Pennington, Baldwin, Tilt; Neufville, Power, Metcalfe, Touray; Sarcevic, Humphrys; Mullin

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Dornelly, Lees, Okagbue, Johnston; Collins, Khela; Hayes, Morgan, Lisbie; Leonard

We say: Bradford City 1-1 Peterborough United

With four defeats in five games, we cannot back Bradford to come out on top against one of the form teams in the division. Nevertheless, with Posh having lost a bit of consistency in recent weeks, we feel that the visitors may have to settle for just their third draw in League One this season.

