Preview: Port Vale vs Bristol City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 12 Feb 2026 12:16

Looking to pull off an FA Cup shock, struggling League One side Port Vale welcome high-flying Championship outfit Bristol City to Vale Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Valiants were hammered 4-0 by Stockport County in the EFL Trophy during the week, while the Robins returned to winning ways with an impressive 3-2 victory over playoff rivals Hull City in the Championship.

Match preview

Following their promotion from League Two last season, Port Vale have struggled to come to terms with life in the third tier and have recently parted ways with manager Darren Moore, replacing him with Jon Brady.

Taking over a side in the depths of a relegation battle, the Irish manager has won three of his opening eight games in charge, but despite the small upturn in form they are still 11 points from safety.

Despite being rooted to the foot of the table with just 22 points from 28 matches, Port Vale have put together an impressive FA Cup run.

They thrashed Maldon and Tiptree 5-1 before edging past both Bristol Rovers and Fleetwood Town 1-0 to secure their place in the fourth round, although Saturday's clash will be their toughest game of the season so far.

Their most recent league game would have been particularly painful after they found themselves in a winning position on two occasions, only to come away with a single point, highlighting their continued struggles to see games out.

As well as the disappointing league draw, the Valiants were dumped out of the EFL Trophy during the week after suffering a 4-0 defeat at home to Stockport County, although League One survival remains the main goal for Brady and his side.

© Imago

As for Gerhard Struber’s Bristol City, an inconsistent festive and New Year period has seen their Championship position fluctuate.

The Robins held off a Hull City comeback to secure a 3-2 win in a match memorably interrupted by a squirrel invading the pitch on two occasions.

Goals from Rob Atkinson, Ross McCrorie and Emil Riis Jakobsen helped Struber and his team return to winning ways against a fellow play-off rival and keep them very much in the top six conversation following their heaviest defeat of the season just a week before.

In fact, when they return to league football on February 17, a win would see them leapfrog Wrexham, who they play that night, and move the Robins into the top six.

Although not a main priority, a cup run for Bristol City may help them gain momentum in the league as the business end of the season draws closer and the Robins look to cement their spot in the Championship playoff places for the second season running.

A 5-1 thrashing of Watford last month booked Bristol City’s place in the fourth round, and a win here would extend their unbeaten run against Port Vale to 10 matches.

Port Vale form (FA Cup):

W W W

Port Vale form (all competitions):

L L W L D L

Bristol City form (FA Cup):

W

Bristol City form (all competitions):

W D L W L W

Team News

© Imago

With successive games for Jon Brady and his Port Vale side, he may look to make several changes ahead of this one.

Aston Villa loanee Joe Gauci remains the first-choice keeper, but he may make way for Ben Amos for this particular cup tie.

The Valiants will still be without Scottish midfielder George Byers after he was withdrawn against Mansfield Town last month.

For Bristol City, wholesale changes are also expected against opposition sitting 39 places below them in the football pyramid.

While Luke McNally, Max Bird and Adam Murphy continue to miss out, Atkinson returned to the starting XI after his injury but may be rested due to the quick turnaround in fixtures.

Expect Riis to also be rested with Sinclair Armstrong leading the line for the Robins while there may also be a change in goal with Joe Lumley coming in between the sticks.

Port Vale possible starting lineup:

Amos; Magloire, Headley, Campbell; Lawrence-Gabriel, Walters, Shipley, Gordon; Hall, Stockley, Waine

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Lumley; Tanner, Dickie, Pring; McCrorie, S. Morsy, J. Williams, N. Borges; Burgzorg, Armstrong, Earthy

We say: Port Vale 0-4 Bristol City

In contrasting form and positions within the English football leagues, we can only see this one going one way. We expect Bristol City to make light work of Port Vale and advance to the fifth round with ease.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.