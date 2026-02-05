Preview: Port Vale vs Burton Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

By Freddie Cotton | 05 Feb 2026 02:27

Port Vale welcome Burton Albion to Vale Park on Saturday afternoon for their latest instalment of League One action.

The Valiants lost 1-0 at home to AFC Wimbledon in their previous league match, while the Brewers were beaten 2-1 by Doncaster Rovers at the Pirelli Stadium.

Match preview

Following automatic promotion from League Two last season, Port Vale fans would have been expecting a lot more than what their side has shown so far this campaign.

Although they have a least one game in hand on many of the teams surrounding them, the Valiants currently sit rock bottom of the League One table with 21 points from their 27 matches so far.

When current boss Jon Brady was appointed as manager on January 6, he started his tenure with a pair of inspiring results, progressing to the FA Cup fourth round with a 1-0 win against Fleetwood Town as well as beating Bolton Wanderers by the same scoreline in the EFL Trophy.

However, Port Vale's form has since wilted, losing three of their previous four matches and scoring just two goals over that span.

Without a doubt, their greatest weakness has been their goalscoring, netting only 20 League One goals this campaign, which is six fewer than any other side in the division.

After avoiding relegation to League Two by just a point last season, Burton fans will be getting deja vu with only 17 matches left of the 2026-26 campaign.

Despite only being in the relegation zone on goal difference, the Brewers have played a game more than the majority of teams surrounding them and currently sit find 22nd in the League One table with 31 points.

Tuesday evening's 2-1 defeat to Doncaster made it four matches without a win for Gary Bowyer's side, who have lost each of their previous four away matches in League One and have scored just two goals over that period.

Burton have won only three league away matches this season, with their most recent triumph on the road, a 2-1 victory against Bradford City at Valley Parade, coming almost three months ago.

However, although Burton were held to a 0-0 draw by Port Vale at the Pirelli Stadium in August, the Brewers have a great recent away record against the Valiants, winning three of their previous four matches at Vale Park.

Port Vale League One form:

L

W

L

L

W

L

Port Vale form (all competitions):

W

W

L

L

W

L

Burton Albion League One form:

L

W

L

L

D

L

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

W

W

L

L

D

L

Team News

Port Vale have been without Scottish midfielder George Byres since January 17 when he was withdrawn after only 14 minutes against Mansfield Town.

It remains to be seen whether Ben Heneghan, Jaheim Headley or Jordan Shipley return to the matchday squad for Saturday's match, with all three missing last weekend's game.

The Valiants will no doubt miss top-scorer Devante Cole, who joined fellow League One outfit Luton Town for an undisclosed fee last Friday.

Burton midfielder Charlie Webster continues to be unavailable after undergoing surgery on an ankle injury in December, while James Jones has not featured for the side yet this season.

However, after being sidelined with significant injuries, Brady confirmed last week that both Finn Delap and Jason Sraha have returned to training on grass.

The fitness of Kgaogelo Chauke remains a mystery though, after the South African midfielder was substituted due to injury in the second half of Tuesday's match.

Port Vale possible starting lineup:

Gauci; Kyle John, Humphreys, Hall, Gordon; Croasdale, Ojo; Waine, Garrity, Archer; Brown

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Collins; Godwin-Malife, Sibbick, Hartridge; Lofthouse, Vancooten, McKiernan, Evans, Armer; Shade, Beesley

We say: Port Vale 1-1 Burton Albion

While it is not the most dazzling League One fixture this weekend, Saturday's match at Vale Park is one of great importance and could have huge ramifications for the League One relegation scrap.

Looking at the recent form of both sides, there is not a clear favourite for the game, which we think is likely to end with the points shared.

