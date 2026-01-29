Preview: Leyton Orient vs Port Vale - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 29 Jan 2026 13:30

Leyton Orient play host to Port Vale on Saturday afternoon searching for the win that would create some breathing space between themselves and the relegation zone.

At a time when the home side sit in 18th position in the League One table, the visitors are cut adrift at the bottom of the standings.

Match preview

When Leyton Orient recently took four points from Cardiff City and Reading, everything appeared to be heading in the right direction.

However, that has been backed up by defeats to Bolton Wanderers and Doncaster Rovers, albeit both being on away territory.

Those setbacks should not come as a surprise. Leyton Orient have now lost 11 of their 14 away fixtures in the league this season.

Richie Wellens' team deserve more respect for their performances at Brisbane Road, losing just three times in 14 such matches.

A total of 23 points have been collected from those games, while Leyton Orient have also not failed to score in a home league encounter since the end of August.

Meanwhile, Port Vale have recently commenced a rebuilding process having sacked long-term boss Darren Moore.

Former Northampton Town manager Jon Brady has started his reign with two wins and two defeats, but the victories in question have come in the FA Cup and EFL Trophy.

Defeats have been suffered against mid-table sides Mansfield Town and Exeter City, the Valiants conceding three times in each fixture.

Now sitting 12 points adrift of safety, Vale are close to being at the point of no return, but Brady's team still have two matches in hand and the excitement of an FA Cup fourth-round tie at home to Bristol City.

Port Vale have won just two of their 13 away league fixtures during 2025-26, the last of which came at Barnsley back on September 27.

Leyton Orient League One form:

L L D W L L

Port Vale League One form:

L L L W L L

Port Vale form (all competitions):

L W W W L L

Team News

With four changes being made at half time against Doncaster, Leyton Orient will inevitably make alterations for this contest.

Michael Craig, Tom James, Charlie Wellens and Tyreeq Bakinson are all options to come into the team.

Josh Koroma may also be handed a rare start. Demetri Mitchell and Ajay Matthews appear most likely to drop out.

Meanwhile, Cameron Humphreys could be restored to the Vale defence, helped by his goal as a substitute against Exeter and helping prevent any further goals being conceded.

Ethon Archer has recently been signed on loan from Luton Town and could be given another chance on the left flank.

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Cahill; Casey, James, Simpson; Craig, Abdulai, Moorhouse, Archibald; O'Neill; Koroma, Ballard

Port Vale possible starting lineup:

Gauci; Lawrence-Gabriel, Heneghan, Humphreys, Gordon; Croasdale, Ojo, Shipley; Hall, Cole, Archer

We say: Leyton Orient 4-1 Port Vale

After two away defeats, Leyton Orient will welcome a return to Brisbane Road. While the visitors have the potential to challenge their hosts, we can see the home side coming through in style.

