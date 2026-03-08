Liverpool's Andy Robertson reveals Tottenham transfer truth as Richard Hughes sent contract verdict

By Ben Knapton | 08 Mar 2026 12:43 , Last updated: 08 Mar 2026 12:43

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has opened up on interest from Tottenham Hotspur during the January transfer window, confirming that discussions were held with the Europa League holders.

The long-serving Reds left-back has been a staple of the successful Liverpool teams under Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot, but he is now in the final six months of his contract at Anfield.

With the Premier League champions at risk of losing him for nothing in the summer, Tottenham tried to take advantage in January and were said to have been in discussions with Liverpool over a £5m move for the Scotsman.

However, owing to injuries to Jeremie Frimpong, Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley, Liverpool could not fathom losing another defender for a meagre fee and decided to keep hold of Robertson.

Liverpool are now running the risk of losing the former Hull City man on a free transfer this summer, but in quotes attributed to The Athletic, Robertson affirmed that it was an easy decision for him to stay put.

Liverpool's Andy Robertson confirms Tottenham transfer discussions

"There was obviously interest there - there were discussions had with both sets of clubs," Robertson said. "But the decision was that I wanted to stay.

"I was never not committed. I’ve been committed to Liverpool for the last eight and a half or nine years now and I’ll be committed until I’m no longer needed. That’s always been my mindset. This club has given me everything and I’ve given this club everything.

“It’s been a fantastic relationship so hopefully that continues and obviously January happened, but it is now gone. Now we move forward. My focus never came off trying to help the lads on the pitch and in training."

When quizzed on his future for the 2026-27 season and beyond, the defender replied: "I’ve always said that will stay between me and the club. I don’t think it will get played out in public. It is not one of them.

“I have got an amazing relationship with Richard (Hughes), Mike Gordon and Michael Edwards. These people brought me to the football club. They have helped make me who I am.

“I think out of respect to them, and they have respected me, then the conversations will be in-house. When a decision is made, and we’re getting to the point where I only have three months left on my contract, it will be announced to you guys."

Does Andy Robertson deserve a new Liverpool contract?

While the vast majority of Liverpool players were celebrated for their contributions in 2024-25, Robertson was one of the few singled out for a perceived decline in performance - a consequence of the player entering his 30s.

The Scotland international - who turns 32 on Wednesday - has unsurprisingly dropped below Milos Kerkez in the pecking order, but his presence has been handy during the Hungarian's adaptation period.

Furthermore, Robertson still has plenty of attacking prowess to offer, as demonstrated by his goal and assist in Friday's 3-1 FA Cup victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers and his strike against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

If the left-back is happy to continue in a backup role for another year, then a short-term extension must come into the equation, but he also could not be blamed for wanting to join a club where regular minutes are a guarantee.

Whatever happens this summer, with 13 goals, 69 assists, 369 appearances and nine trophies to his name, Robertson has etched his name into Liverpool folklore.