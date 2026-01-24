Liverpool transfer news: Andy Robertson fee 'revealed' after Tottenham strike 'verbal agreement' for January move

By Ben Knapton | 24 Jan 2026 15:17 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 21:02

Tottenham Hotspur's proposed fee for Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has reportedly been revealed as the Lilywhites continue to work on a deal for the Scotsman.

Earlier this week, shock links emerged with the Europa League winners and the former Hull City defender, who has entered the final six months of his contract with the reigning Premier League champions.

Robertson is even said to have reached a verbal agreement with Thomas Frank's side, although talks are still continuing with Liverpool as the two clubs aim to reach a financial compromise.

The Reds are at risk of losing Robertson on a free transfer this summer, but they must decide whether a nominal fee in January is worth losing an experienced trophy winner midway through the season.

However, Robertson's form in 2024-25 was criticised, he has dropped below Milos Kerkez in the pecking order, and the Reds can also recall Kostas Tsimikas from his loan spell at Roma.

Tottenham 'discussing £5m deal' for Liverpool's Andy Robertson

© Sports Mole / Sportimage, Propaganda Photo

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool and Spurs are discussing a deal worth just £5m for the Scotland international, which would represent a slight loss on the £7.8m the Reds paid for him in 2017.

The report adds that it should only be 'a few days' before the two clubs reach an outcome in negotiations, which Spurs have accelerated following Ben Davies's serious ankle injury.

Frank still has Destiny Udogie, Djed Spence and new signing Souza as left-back options, but the latter is viewed as a player for the future rather than the present and could be sent out on loan in the coming days.

As well as Davies's injury, both Frank and CEO Vinai Venkatesham have pushed for the signing of an experienced leader, and Premier League and Champions League winner Robertson fits the bill to a tee.

The 31-year-old established a reputation as one of the finest left-backs in Europe during his prime and has registered 68 assists in 363 games for Liverpool, as well as scoring 12 goals of his own.

Robertson has set up 60 goals in the Premier League over the years, the second-most for an out-and-out defender behind former teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold's 64.

Andy Robertson to Spurs: Is £5m really worth it for Liverpool?

© Imago

The reaction to Robertson's proposed move to Spurs has been overwhelmingly negative from Liverpool fans, who will rightly question the decision to sell a proven winner, stout leader and key defender at this time of all times.

The Reds' defensive shortages this season have been well-documented, and should Arne Slot lose Virgil van Dijk to injury without signing another defender in January, Robertson would be an emergency central alternative.

The 31-year-old may be in the second half of his career, but there is still plenty of football in his legs, and offloading a club legend for £5m when he could enjoy a proper farewell in the summer makes little sense.

Of course, the player's will must also be taken into account, as Robertson will undoubtedly be wanting as many minutes as possible before representing Scotland at the 2026 World Cup.

There is no guarantee that he will get those minutes over Udogie or Spence at Spurs, though, so Liverpool and Robertson are surely better off bidding their farewells this summer.