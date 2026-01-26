Chelsea transfer news: Blues face Jemery Jacquet competition from Liverpool and 'interested' European giant

By Lewis Nolan | 26 Jan 2026 02:19 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 08:04

Bayern Munich are in the race with Chelsea and Liverpool to sign Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes, the latest report has claimed.

The Blues strolled to a comfortable 3-1 win against Crystal Palace on Sunday, ending the weekend in fifth place in the Premier League.

Liam Rosenior will be disappointed that his team failed to keep a clean sheet, with the club having kept opponents at bay just twice in their last 11 games.

It is perhaps no surprise that the Londoners have been credited with an interest in centre-back Jacquet, who has excelled in Ligue 1 this season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Chelsea will face competition from Liverpool and Bayern Munich for the 20-year-old's signature, though he adds that Rennes will only agree to a summer deal.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Why Jeremy Jacquet should choose Chelsea over Liverpool

Chelsea and Liverpool look like they are two of the three main contenders for a spot in the Champions League alongside Manchester United, who are fourth following their win against Arsenal on Sunday.

England is likely to be awarded a fifth spot in Europe's premier club competition next season, but Chelsea appear to be on stronger footing than Liverpool.

Rosenior has overseen three wins from his four games in charge, and though there are some concerns about his experience, the Blues' managerial situation is relatively stable.

Arne Slot's position as Liverpool boss is far from certain, and Jacquet's development is unlikely to be aided by joining a team in transition.

© Imago

Can Chelsea beat Bayern Munich to Jeremy Jacquet?

Signing for Bayern Munich would almost guarantee Jacquet silverware considering the German club have won 12 of the last 13 Bundesliga titles on offer, and they are likely to claim the league crown this season too.

Vincent Kompany has demonstrated he can get the most out of talents such as Michael Olise and Dayot Upamecano, and Jacquet would benefit from being under the Belgian's tutelage.

Chelsea may be a more stable environment than other Premier League teams, but the Blues have frequently looked to make additions in transfer windows, and it would not be surprising if the 20-year-old faced significant competition for a place in the XI.

The Londoners may find it difficult to persuade Jacquet to move to Stamford Bridge if Bayern show serious interest as they could find it easier to offer the Frenchman game time, especially if Upamecano was to leave at the end of the season.