Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Real Madrid clash: Josko Gvardiol, Mateo Kovacic, Rico Lewis latest

By Freddie Cotton | 08 Mar 2026 15:00

After finishing eighth in the league phase of this season's UEFA Champions League campaign, Manchester City will face Real Madrid in their round of 16 tie, with the first leg being played in the Spanish capital on Wednesday evening.

Finishing in the playoff places, Alvaro Arbeloa's side had to manoeuvred past Benfica in the previous round and aided by a pair of Vinicius Junior goals, beat the Portuguese side 3-1 over the two legs.

Pep Guardiola's side have faced the Spanish giants in each of the previous four seasons, progressing from the tie on only one occasion, but did beat Los Blancos 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in this year's league phase.

After dropping crucial points in the Premier League title race against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday evening, the Citizens returned to winning ways in impressive fashion by beating Newcastle United 3-1 at St James Park in the FA Cup to progress to the quarter-final stage.

Ahead of their latest encounter with Real Madrid, who returned to winning ways in La Liga against Celta Vigo on Friday evening, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news.

Rico Lewis

© Iconsport / SPI Status: Major doubt Type of injury: Ankle Possible return date: March 14 (vs. West Ham) Rico Lewis has missed the previous three matches with an ankle problem, though it is not expected to be significant. It is anticipated that the England international will return in the coming games, with the contest against West Ham United this weekend looking a likely date.

© Iconsport / SUSA © Iconsport / SUSA

Status: Out

Type of injury: Tibial fracture

Possible return date: Unknown

After suffering a tibial fracture in Manchester City's game against Chelsea earlier in the year, Josko Gvardiol looks set to be out for a lengthy spell, if not the remainder of the season.

The 24-year-old has made 16 Premier League appearances for City this season, scoring two goals and assisting two for his teammates over that span.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto © Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Heel

Possible return date: Unknown

Guardiola has revealed that Mateo Kovacic's recovery is going well and expects the 31-year-old to be ready for the World Cup this summer.

The Croatian midfielder has been out since October with a significant ankle injury and has made only two appearances in all competitions for the Citizens this season

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Manchester City have no suspended players for this match.