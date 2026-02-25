Wednesday's Champions League results & roundup: Vinicius' vengeance sends Real Madrid through as PSG scrape into last 16

By Ellis Stevens | 25 Feb 2026 22:02 , Last updated: 25 Feb 2026 22:03

Six teams battled it out to secure the final three places in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday night in the second legs of their knockout playoff round ties.

Juventus welcomed Galatasaray to the Allianz Stadium, Paris Saint-Germain faced Monaco at the Parc des Princes and Real Madrid hosted Benfica at the Estadio Bernabeu.

Paris Saint-Germain (5) 2-2 (4) Monaco: Champions scrape into round of 16

The Champions League holders, Paris Saint-Germain, narrowly avoided a shock elimination in the knockout playoff round, drawing 2-2 on the night to scrape past Monaco with a 5-4 aggregate win.

The reigning champions clawed their way back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 in last week's first leg, and PSG once again found themselves trailing as Maghnes Akliouche had given Monaco the lead just before the break.

However, a red card to Mamadou Coulibaly just before the hour marked the beginning of an action-packed few minutes, with Luis Enrique's men fully capitalising on the man advantage to score two goals in the following eight minutes.

Marquinhos equalised only two minutes after the dismissal before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia turned the game on its head and extended PSG's aggregate lead to two goals.

The red card proved a real turning point in the match, with PSG able to dominate the game from then on, although they were given another late scare as Jordan Teze scored in stoppage time to equalise on the night and bring Monaco within one goal in the tie.

Monaco had one last chance to level with the final kick of the game, but Wout Faes and several other Monaco players were unable to convert from a delivery into PSG's box.

As a result, Enrique's side managed to barely hold on to their lead and breathe a sigh of relief as they booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League, where they will face one of Barcelona or Chelsea.

Real Madrid (3) 2-1 (1) Benfica: Vinicius' vengeance sends Los Blancos through

Vinicius Junior proved the man for the moment to score the winner on the night and lead Real Madrid to a 3-1 aggregate triumph over Benfica in the Champions League knockout playoff round.

The Brazilian was in the headlines during the week after some unsavoury scenes in the first leg, with allegations of racist remarks made towards the winger by Gianluca Prestianni, and the fallout continued in the build up to this second leg.

Vinicius ultimately got his vengeance against Benfica, breaking through on goal and showing great composure to find the back of the net in the 80th minute, sealing a 2-1 win on the night and 3-1 aggregate victory for Los Blancos.

It was far from a vintage Real Madrid performance, who fell behind early in the game to a Rafa Silva goal, although Aurelien Tchouameni quickly equalised and restored their aggregate lead only minutes later.

Los Blancos remained open and vulnerable in defence, with Benfica coming close to adding to the scoring on numerous occasions, but Real Madrid managed to barely stay ahead in the tie.

Vinicius' subsequent 80th-minute strike proved a real sucker punch to Benfica's efforts, who struggled to get hold of the ball and create any further chances in the final minutes, with Alvaro Arbeloa's side managing to book their place in the next round of the competition.