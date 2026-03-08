Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Newcastle: Frenkie de Jong, Kounde, Balde latest

Barcelona travel to Newcastle United for the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie aiming to seize early control of the contest. Although the Catalan giants are considered favourites, a number of injury concerns could shape their approach on the night.
After finishing fifth in the league phase to book an automatic place in the knockout stage, Barcelona will be keen to maintain momentum despite several key absences ahead of the trip to St James’ Park.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their Champions League clash with Newcastle.
Gavi
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Gavi remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from knee surgery undergone in September 2025. The midfielder has, however, stepped up his rehabilitation in recent weeks and has returned to training, raising hopes that he could be back in action by mid-March.
Frenkie de Jong
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Late March
Frenkie de Jong will miss this crucial Champions League round-of-16 tie after suffering a distal biceps injury in his right leg during training since late February. The Dutch midfielder is expected to be sidelined for five to six weeks.
Jules Kounde
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: April
Kounde sustained a mid-belly hamstring injury in his left thigh during Barcelona’s Copa del Rey semi-final against Atletico Madrid. He lasted just 13 minutes before being withdrawn by Hansi Flick and is expected to miss approximately four weeks, including the March international break with France.
Andreas Christensen
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Christensen is facing an extended spell on the sidelines after sustaining an ACL injury during a training session in late December. The defender is still recovering, and there is currently no clear timeline for his return.
Alejandro Balde
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Mid April
Balde suffered a similar hamstring injury in the same Copa del Rey semi-final, lasting 58 minutes on the pitch. He is expected to be sidelined for around a month.
BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST
None