Barcelona transfer news: Deco pushing for La Liga champions to sign 'unsettled' Man City ace

By Matt Law | 09 Mar 2026 08:21 , Last updated: 09 Mar 2026 08:23

Barcelona are reportedly considering making a move for Manchester City defender Nathan Ake during this summer's transfer window.

The Netherlands international has dropped down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium, and there is currently a host of speculation surrounding his future.

AC Milan have allegedly renewed their interest in the versatile defender, with the Italian outfit linked with a January move, but according Cataluyna Radio, Barcelona are also giving serious consideration to a move at the end of the season.

Ake arrived at the Etihad Stadium from Bournemouth in the summer of 2020, and he has represented the Citizens on 170 occasions, scoring 10 times and registering three assists.

This term, the 31-year-old has taken to the field on 25 occasions, but he has only started four times in the Premier League, playing just 488 minutes in the competition.

Marc Guehi, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Josko Gvardiol and Abdukodir Khusanov are ahead of Ake in Pep Guardiola's thinking when it comes to the centre-back spots.

Ake can also play left-back, but Rayan Ait-Nouri and Nico O'Reilly are preferred in that area of the field, which has made it a difficult season for the Dutchman.

The defender's contract is due to expire at the end of next season, and it is understood that Man City will be looking to sell him during the upcoming summer market.

Barcelona sporting director Deco is said to be a huge admirer of Ake and is pushing for a deal to be completed at the end of the season.

Would Ake be a good signing for Barcelona?

Ake's career at Man City has stalled, and he has found it difficult to show his best form for the Citizens this season when called upon.

However, Ake's versatility, experience and quality on the ball means that he has plenty of admirers, and the Dutchman could earn himself a major move this summer.

Barcelona are looking to bolster their defence, potentially with two signings, and bringing in Ake for what is likely to be a bargain transfer fee makes perfect sense.