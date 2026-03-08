Man City transfer news: 'Time is ripe' for 31-year-old's exit as AC Milan 'sniff around' summer dral

By Ben Knapton | 08 Mar 2026 13:30

Manchester City's Nathan Ake will reportedly be the subject of renewed interest from AC Milan during the summer transfer window.

The Netherlands international has slipped down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium and was heavily linked with a mid-season exit from Man City in the winter transfer window.

West Ham United were thought to have taken a serious interest in signing Ake, but the defender rejected the chance to join the Irons amid their Premier League survival fight.

However, the 31-year-old has made just four Premier League starts and two in the Champions League for Pep Guardiola's side this season, and his prospects of an Etihad revival appear slim.

Ruben Dias, John Stones, Josko Gvardiol, Abdukodir Khusanov and Marc Guehi are all above Ake in the central pecking order, while Rayan Ait-Nouri and Nico O'Reilly are preferred at left-back.

Man City transfer news: AC Milan 'sniffing' around for Nathan Ake deal

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Ake is also in the last 18 months of his contract with the Premier League title chasers, and an extension also looks unlikely, so this summer is the Sky Blues' best chance to recoup a decent fee for the Dutchman.

According to Calciomercato, AC Milan have been alerted to Ake's potential availability this summer and are 'sniffing' around the opportunity to bring him to San Siro.

Rossoneri sporting director Igli Tare apparently has the 31-year-old at the 'forefront of his mind' for a summer move, and his relationship with Ake's entourage is 'more than good', giving AC Milan a potential ace up their sleeve in the race.

Milan could not convince Man City to part ways with Ake in January due to financial constraints, but the 'time is now ripe' for the Rossoneri to try again this summer, when the Sky Blues will have to lower their demands if Ake does not sign a new deal.

The ex-Chelsea youngster has won almost everything that there is to be won at Man City, becoming a Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, FA Cup and EFL Cup winner since making the switch from Bournemouth in 2020.

Ake has registered a total of 10 goals and three assists in 170 appearances for Guardiola's side in all competitions, and he played the full 90 in Saturday's 3-1 FA Cup last-16 win over Newcastle United.

Which other experienced Man City players could leave this summer?

© Imago / Every Second Media

Ake may be one of a handful of experienced Man City players to head for the exit door this summer, a list that includes fellow defender Stones, who has entered the final six months of his contract.

Bernardo Silva is in the exact same boat, while Mateo Kovacic, Jack Grealish (on loan at Everton), Manuel Akanji (on loan at Inter Milan) and Kalvin Phillips (on loan at Sheffield United) should be allowed to move on too.

Speculation over Rodri's future has also been rife amid reports of interest from Real Madrid, but Los Blancos have apparently cooled their pursuit of the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner due to two key reasons.