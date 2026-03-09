Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano delivers major update on Man United's 'pursuit' of 22-year-old

By Matt Law | 09 Mar 2026 09:01 , Last updated: 09 Mar 2026 09:04

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has played down suggestions that Manchester United could sign Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde during this summer's transfer window.

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding Balde's future, with Man United thought to be just one of a number of clubs keeping an eye on his situation at Barcelona.

The 22-year-old has provided three assists in 34 appearances for Barcelona this season, but he has not always been at his best in 2025-26.

Man United are allegedly considering a summer approach, but Romano is not expecting Barcelona to allow the Spain international to move on at the end of the season.

Balde, who has a contract at Camp Nou until June 2028, came through his club's youth system and has represented their first team on 160 occasions, scoring three goals and registering 21 assists in the process.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Romano plays down Balde, Man United transfer speculation

“There have also been many questions about Man Utd and Alejandro Balde,” Romano said on his YouTube channel. “Some reports linked the player with United, but the current situation is very clear.

“Barcelona consider Balde to be a crucial part of their project. Internally, they believe he still has enormous potential and that he is far from the finished product.

“He is still very young, and the club believe he can continue to learn and develop significantly in the coming years.

“For this reason, at this stage, Barcelona have no intention of letting Balde leave for Man Utd. In addition, Man Utd already invested in that position with Patrick Dorgu.”

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Man United "planning a busy summer"

However, Romano has said that Man United are "planning a busy summer", with four or five major signings potentially being made.

“We will see what United decide to do across several areas of the squad because they are planning a busy summer," said the Italian.

“They want to sign a left winger, and they will look for midfielders as well. We will also see what happens at centre-back. But as things stand today, Man Utd have not started any negotiations for Alejandro Balde.”

RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande is believed to be Man United's leading target in the final third of the field, while Nottingham Forest duo Elliot Anderson and Ibrahim Sangare are among their midfield targets, in addition to Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton and Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali.