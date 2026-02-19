Man United transfer news: Red Devils eyeing 'surprise' move for Barcelona star this summer

By Matt Law | 19 Feb 2026 09:56 , Last updated: 19 Feb 2026 09:59

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a spectacular move for Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde during this summer's transfer window.

The 22-year-old has been with Barcelona since 2011, progressing through the various age groups at the club before debuting for the first team in 2021.

Balde has represented the Catalan outfit on 158 occasions in all competitions, scoring three goals and registering 21 assists in the process.

The Spain international has again been a key player for Barcelona this season, making 32 appearances in all competitions, providing three assists in the process.

Balde has a contract at Camp Nou until June 2028, but there is currently speculation surrounding his future due to Barcelona's defensive struggles during the 2025-26 campaign.

Barcelona 'weighing up' summer move for Balde

There have been suggestions that Barcelona would consider serious offers for the left-back this summer due to their well-documented financial problems.

According to reports in Spain, Man United are admirers of Balde, with the Red Devils currently determining whether it would be possible to sign him at the end of the campaign.

Balde was left out of the Barcelona XI for Monday's La Liga clash with Girona, with the Spaniard only featuring as a second-half substitute in his side's 2-1 loss.

The decision to remove Balde from the starting side had been made after the defender struggled in Barcelona's 4-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final.

Would Balde be a good signing for Man United?

Luke Shaw is currently Man United's first-choice left-back, and the 30-year-old has been a strong performer for the Red Devils during the 2025-26 campaign.

The Englishman is not a long-term option for Man United, but the club also have two very talented young left-backs in the shape of Diego Leon and Harry Amass.

As a result, it would be somewhat of a surprise to see the Red Devils move for a new left-back this summer, with midfield the main area that the club will focus on this summer.

Balde, when in form, is one of the outstanding left-backs in world football, but the Spaniard should not be a priority for the Red Devils at this stage of proceedings.