Preview: Dundee United vs Kilmarnock - prediction, team news, lineups

Dundee United will welcome Kilmarnock to Tannadice Park on Saturday afternoon in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are seventh in the table with 28 points from 25 games, while the visitors are 11th in the standings with 20 points from 27 fixtures.

Match preview

Dundee United enjoyed a largely positive start to the 2025-26 season, winning three, drawing four and losing only two of their first nine Scottish Premiership fixtures.

A difficult period of seven games without a win followed - three defeats and four draws - before managing to pick up two wins and two draws in their next four league outings.

A particularly tough run of games saw Dundee United lose four consecutive league fixtures through January and February, resulting in the Tangerines falling further away from the top six.

Although Jim Goodwin's side managed to end that streak by defeating Falkirk 3-2 last weekend, Dundee Utd remain a significant 11 points behind the sixth-placed Bairns.

Dundee United could close that gap to five points if they win each of their two games in hand over Falkirk, while they will have to secure further victories and hope for Falkirk to drop points if they are to move into the top six before the Scottish Premiership splits.

As a result, the Tangerines will be eager to claim another three points on Saturday afternoon, and they will certainly be the favourites against the relegation battling Kilmarnock.

Killie, after finishing just seven points above the drop zone last season, currently find themselves in the bottom two at this point of the campaign, with only 20 points from 27 league games.

Kilmarnock have picked up four wins, eight draws and suffered 15 defeats from their 27 league fixtures, leaving them with 20 points and three points adrift from safety.

However, with the teams directly above them all holding games in hand, Kilmarnock must put together a strong end to the pre-split season if they are to leave themselves in a positive position to extend their Scottish Premiership status by the end of the term.

Killie are experiencing one of the best runs of their campaign to date, featuring two wins and two defeats in their last four games, and they will be hoping to secure another win on Saturday.

Neil McCann's men have certainly had the better of this fixture in recent years, claiming six wins and three draws in their last nine meetings with Dundee United.

Dundee United Scottish Premiership form:

W L L L L W

Dundee United form (all competitions):

L W L L W W

Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership form:

D L W L W L

Kilmarnock form (all competitions):

L L W L W L

Team News

Dundee United are without Isaac Pappoe and Kristijan Trapanovski due to ongoing injury problems.

Goodwin could name a similar starting team to the one that triumphed over Falkirk in their last league match, although Max Watters could replace the injured Trapanovski in attack.

Meanwhile, Kilmarnock are unable to call upon the services of Djenairo Daniels, Kyle Magennis and Matthew Kennedy due to fitness issues.

Despite losing 3-2 to Celtic last time out, McCann will be encouraged by aspects of the performance before conceding the late winner, meaning a similar side could be named here.

Tyreece John-Jules and Joe Hugill struck a promising partnership in that match, assisting each other for the two goals, and the duo should continue in attack here.

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Brewer; Iovu, Graham, Keresztes; Strain, Stephenson, Sibbald, Ferry; Farrugia, Watters, Sapsford

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Roos; Schjonning-Larsen, Brown, Deas, Thompson; Curtis, Lyons, Watson, Kiltie; John-Jules, Hugill

We say: Dundee United 2-2 Kilmarnock

Both teams have improved in recent Scottish Premiership outings, leaving us to expect a hard-fought encounter that we believe will end all square.

