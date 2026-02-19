Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Osasuna: Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Eder Militao updates

By Matt Law | 19 Feb 2026 13:28 , Last updated: 19 Feb 2026 13:29

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Osasuna on Saturday evening.

Alvaro Arbeloa's side are currently top of the La Liga table, two points ahead of the reigning champions Barcelona, with the rivals involved in a fascinating battle at the summit.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Osasuna, who sit 10th in Spain's top flight.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Bellingham is on the sidelines with the hamstring injury that he suffered against Rayo Vallecano on February 1, with the Englishman potentially being absent until April.

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Militao remains on the sidelines with a severe hamstring injury, and the indications are that the centre-back will be absent for at least another three weeks.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: February 21 (vs. Osasuna)

Rodrygo is currently dealing with right hamstring tendinosis, and the Brazilian will need to be assessed before his availability for this match can be determined.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no suspension issues for this match.