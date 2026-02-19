Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Osasuna: Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Eder Militao updates

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Osasuna on Saturday evening.
Alvaro Arbeloa's side are currently top of the La Liga table, two points ahead of the reigning champions Barcelona, with the rivals involved in a fascinating battle at the summit.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Osasuna, who sit 10th in Spain's top flight.
Jude Bellingham
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Bellingham is on the sidelines with the hamstring injury that he suffered against Rayo Vallecano on February 1, with the Englishman potentially being absent until April.
Eder Militao
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Militao remains on the sidelines with a severe hamstring injury, and the indications are that the centre-back will be absent for at least another three weeks.
Rodrygo
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: February 21 (vs. Osasuna)
Rodrygo is currently dealing with right hamstring tendinosis, and the Brazilian will need to be assessed before his availability for this match can be determined.
REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST
Real Madrid have no suspension issues for this match.