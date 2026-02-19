Preview: Al-Nassr vs Al Hazem - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 19 Feb 2026 15:47

Al Nassr return to Al-Awwal Park on Saturday evening, knowing that anything less than victory could dent their Saudi Pro League title hopes.

With 52 points on the board, the Knights of Najd sit second, while Al Hazem, currently 11th, are focused on building distance from the chasing pack.

Match preview

Al Nassr head into this contest in outstanding form, having built serious momentum in the Saudi Pro League title race.

The Knights of Najd have been relentless this season, combining attacking firepower with defensive organisation to establish themselves as genuine contenders.

Jorge Jesus’s side have amassed 52 points from 21 matches, winning 17, drawing once, and losing just three times.

Their attacking output has been particularly impressive, with 53 goals scored, while conceding only 18, the second-best defensive record in the division.

At home, Al Nassr have turned Al-Awwal Park into a fortress, having won nine of their 10 league matches on their own turf, suffering just one defeat, and they will expect to impose themselves once again in front of their supporters.

Their recent form only strengthens that expectation, winning each of their last nine matches across all competitions, including a narrow 1-0 victory over Arkadag in their most recent outing.

With quality across the pitch, the hosts have consistently found ways to control games while remaining dangerous in the final third.

© Imago / Ali Issa

Al Hazem, meanwhile, have endured a far more inconsistent campaign, sitting 11th in the standings with 24 points from six wins, six draws, and nine defeats from their opening 21 matches.

Their defensive frailties have been a recurring issue, having conceded 38 goals so far, among the highest in the league, while managing just 22 at the other end.

Jalel Kadri’s side have picked up two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches, with a 2-1 victory over Al Akhdoud in their most recent game providing a timely confidence boost.

However, their away form remains a concern, with just three wins from 11 matches on the road - Al Hazem have struggled to deliver consistent performances away from home, which could prove costly against a high-flying opponent.

Kadri’s tactical approach has often leaned towards a reactive style, focusing on defensive organisation and counter-attacking opportunities, which may not be enough to contain an Al Nassr side currently playing with confidence and rhythm.

The head-to-head record also favours the hosts, with Al Nassr winning four of the last five meetings between the sides - one ending in a draw, including a 2-0 victory in their most recent encounter.

Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League form:

WWWWWW

Al-Nassr form (all competitions):

WWWWWW

Al Hazem Saudi Pro League form:

DWLDLW

Team News

© Imago / SOPA Images

Al Nassr could be without Sami Al-Najei, who remains a doubt after being sidelined since September with a knee injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the squad in their last league outing and marked his comeback with a goal - the veteran forward is expected to lead the line once again as he looks to add to his tally.

In defence, Mohamed Simakan is likely to partner Inigo Martinez, with Sultan Al-Ghannam and Ali Al-Amri expected to feature in the full-back positions.

Marcelo Brozovic and Abdullah Al-Khaibari should anchor the midfield, while Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman provide width.

As for Al Hazem, Kadri is expected to stick with a back three, with Sultan Tanker, Youssouf Oumario, and Abdulrahman Al-Dakheel forming the defensive line.

Aboubacar Bah and Rosier Loreintz are likely to feature in midfield, while Abdulaziz Al-Duwaihi and Nawaf Al-Habshi offer attacking support.

Omar Al Somah, who scored in the win over Al Akhdoud, will lead the line, with the striker having netted five league goals this season and remaining the visitors’ primary attacking threat.

Al-Nassr possible starting lineup:

Bento; Al-Ghannam, Simakan, Martinez, Al-Amri; Coman, Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Mane; Felix, Ronaldo

Al Hazem possible starting lineup:

Zaid; Al-Dakheel, Oumario, Tanker; Shamrani, Rosier, Bah, Al-Rashid; Al-Habshi, Al-Duwaihi; Al Somah

We say: Al-Nassr 3-1 Al Hazem

Al Nassr’s current form, attacking depth, and strong home record make them clear favourites heading into this contest.

Al Hazem's defensive vulnerabilities and inconsistency on the road could be exposed against one of the league’s most in-form sides, and the hosts should have enough quality to secure a victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.