Cristiano Ronaldo strike: Four notable examples of player power amid extraordinary Al-Nassr stand-off

Cristiano Ronaldo extended his recent absence on February 6 as Al-Nassr were once again forced to cope without their talisman, who is reportedly at odds with the upper hierarchy of Saudi football.

Following his omission from the Big Yellow’s narrow win over Al-Riyadh, the Portuguese superstar was also missing for the victory against Al-Ittihad, with reports suggesting the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is protesting the club’s transfer strategy compared to their domestic rivals.

Ronaldo, who turned 41 on February 5, is believed to feel that Al-Nassr have not received the same level of backing from the Public Investment Fund as Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli — the three other PIF-owned sides — with frustrations said to have reached a tipping point during the January window.

The club’s failure to lure marquee names from Europe’s elite leagues appears to have further fuelled his dissatisfaction, particularly as fellow title contenders Al-Hilal strengthened with headline-grabbing additions of Karim Benzema.

As a result, the Al-Nassr captain is understood to have remained absent, prompting warnings from Saudi Pro League officials, although a section of the fanbase has publicly voiced support for their star forward.

Ronaldo’s stand-off represents a striking example of modern player power, with several other stars having adopted similar absences or public pressure to challenge clubs, institutions or governing bodies in pursuit of their ambitions.

Such disputes are most commonly tied to transfer sagas, where players attempt to engineer moves by refusing to train or make themselves unavailable, and with the dust from the January window not yet fully settled, Sports Mole takes the opportunity to examine Premier League footballers who have resorted to no-show tactics in a bid to force moves.

Premier League players who have gone on strike for transfer reasons

© Imago / Every Second Media

Anthony Gordon’s departure from his boyhood club drew significant attention during the January 2023 window, following a breakdown in relations with Everton.

The winger failed to report for training on multiple occasions at Finch Farm amid growing speculation over a move to Newcastle United, with tensions escalating as negotiations between the two clubs dragged on.

Although Gordon had initially been granted time off alongside several teammates, his delayed return fuelled reports of unrest, particularly after Newcastle were unwilling to meet Everton’s reported £60m valuation.

The transfer was eventually finalised later that month, with the winger joining the Magpies on a long-term deal worth an initial £40m, potentially rising to around £45m with add-ons.

Moises Caicedo (Brighton & Hove Albion to Chelsea, 2023)

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

While Gordon’s approach ultimately secured his move, Moises Caicedo’s initial attempt to engineer a transfer proved unsuccessful during the same window.

The Ecuadorian midfielder publicly expressed his desire to leave Brighton via an Instagram post amid strong interest from Arsenal, urging the club to allow him to pursue a new opportunity.

Caicedo subsequently failed to report for training, with Brighton instructing him to stay away temporarily to “clear his head”, causing him to miss an FA Cup tie against Liverpool before reintegrating with the squad for the remainder of the campaign.

However, the midfielder revisited similar tactics in the summer of 2023 following renewed interest from Chelsea, before eventually completing a move to Stamford Bridge for a then-British record fee of £115m.

Alexander Isak (Newcastle United to Liverpool, 2025)

© Imago

One of the most high-profile examples came in the summer of 2025, when Alexander Isak secured a move to Liverpool following a tense stand-off with Newcastle United.

The Magpies reportedly rejected multiple approaches from the Merseyside club, maintaining that their leading striker was not for sale, but the Sweden international’s desire to leave quickly became evident.

Isak subsequently made himself unavailable for Newcastle’s opening-day trip to Aston Villa in the 2025–26 Premier League season and missed the next two fixtures before completing a deadline-day switch to Liverpool for a British-record fee believed to be around £125m.

The exception: Marc Guehi’s professional approach in lead-up to January move

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

While several high-profile players have leveraged absences to force transfers, Marc Guehi’s departure from Crystal Palace in the January 2026 window represents the other side of the coin.

During the same period that Isak was employing strike tactics, Guehi remained a model professional at Selhurst Park despite intense interest from Liverpool, though the potential move ultimately fell through on deadline day.

Despite this, the defender continued to perform at a high level before eventually completing a transfer to Manchester City in January 2026 for an initial £20m, with a sell-on clause included.