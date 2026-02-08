Jeremy Jacquet injury update: Rennes manager on "serious" shoulder issue for Liverpool-bound defender

By Ben Knapton | 08 Feb 2026 08:35 , Last updated: 08 Feb 2026 08:35

Liverpool have received a worrying update on the injury that Jeremy Jacquet suffered during Rennes' Ligue 1 defeat to Lens on Saturday evening.

The 20-year-old was playing in his first top-flight game since agreeing a summer move to the Premier League champions, who confirmed his signing late on transfer deadline day.

However, less than a week on from sealing his £60m switch to Anfield, Jacquet is now set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, having sustained a shoulder injury at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

The France Under-21 international cried out in agony after sustaining the issue before being helped off the pitch by a member of the Rennes medical team, who held his left arm in position as he trudged down the sidelines.

Rennes boss Habib Beye was inevitably asked about Jacquet's situation after the game, and the Rouges et Noir head coach admitted that the issue appears severe.

Liverpool-bound Jeremy Jacquet suffers "serious" injury in Rennes match

"For Jeremy, it's his shoulder. We'll have time to see, but it's definitely quite serious," Beye told the press in his post-game press conference.

Further tests will now be run on Jacquet to determine the extent of his injury, and whether he has suffered a problem as serious as a dislocation or a fractured clavicle.

A dislocated shoulder could potentially rule the defender out for the remainder of the campaign, although he should return in time for Liverpool's pre-season preparations and the start of the 2026-27 season.

Meanwhile, a clavicle fracture could take a couple of months to heal, in which instance Jacquet should return around Easter time, but fans are still in the dark about the true nature of his injury.

How Liverpool's defence is shaping up after Jeremy Jacquet injury

© Imago / APL/Propaganda Photo

Jacquet's serious injury is a particularly cruel twist of fate for Rennes, the player himself and Liverpool, who are already dealing with enough internal fitness problems at the back.

Jacquet's potential future central partner Giovanni Leoni is not expected to play again this season owing to his ACL injury, while Conor Bradley also faces a fight to return from his knee problem in time for the end of the campaign.

Jeremie Frimpong is also on the mend from a hamstring concern, while the perpetually luckless Joe Gomez suffered a hip issue in January's loss to Bournemouth but may return against Manchester City on Sunday.

Arne Slot at least has Andrew Robertson, Milos Kerkez, Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate fit and firing, although the latter looks increasingly likely to leave when his deal expires in June.

By that time, Jacquet will have almost certainly completed his rehabilitation, but a stint in the treatment room will do his match fitness levels no good before his high-profile move.