Chelsea vs. Leeds United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Sebastian Sternik | 08 Feb 2026 07:19 , Last updated: 08 Feb 2026 09:51

Chelsea will be setting their sights on a fifth straight Premier League victory when they welcome Leeds United to Stamford Bridge this Tuesday night.

The Blues remain outside the top four in the Premier League table, though Liam Rosenior's side are putting serious pressure on their rivals courtesy of their impressive winning run.

Leeds, on the other hand, gave their survival hopes a major boost with a win over Nottingham Forest last Friday night. They will be looking to back that up with yet another big performance against Chelsea.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Chelsea vs. Leeds United kick off?

The Premier League encounter gets underway at 7.30pm GMT on Tuesday night.

Where is Chelsea vs. Leeds United being played?

Tuesday's clash will take place in the capital, as Leeds make their way to Stamford Bridge.

Daniel Farke's men picked up a sensational 3-1 win over the Blues in December, though they have not tasted victory away at the Bridge since 1999.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Leeds United in the UK

TV channels

The Stamford Bridge clash will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports 4.

Streaming

Fans will be able to stream the action live on Discovery+. The platform is also available through the Amazon Prime Video app, depending on your level of subscription.

Highlights

Highlights and analysis will be available on Match of the Day this Wednesday night from 10.40pm on BBC One.

Fans can also catch the latest clips, goals and moments on the FootballOnTNT X account, as well as highlights on the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel.

Chelsea vs. Leeds United: What's the story?

A lot has changed since Leeds took Chelsea to the cleaners and smashed them 3-1 at Elland Road last December.

The Blues seem like a rejuvenated outfit following the arrival of Rosenior, with the team winning six of their previous seven matches in all competitions.

Four of those victories have come in the Premier League as Chelsea ramp up pressure on their top four rivals, including Manchester United and Liverpool.

Leeds, on the other hand, are making great strides in their pursuit of Premier League survival - an ambition which was massively boosted by their win over Forest last Friday.

Farke admitted his side have no fear, and results certainly back that up considering the Whites have lost just two of their 13 matches across all competitions.

Securing a season double over Chelsea would be a huge achievement for the West Yorkshire outfit, though even a point would go a long way in their fight for survival.