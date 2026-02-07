Wolves vs. Chelsea: Blues star Cole Palmer creates Premier League history with eye-catching treble

By Matt Law | 07 Feb 2026 16:14 , Last updated: 07 Feb 2026 16:16

Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer has become the first player in Premier League history to score three hat-tricks in the first half of a match.

The England international netted three times in the first half of Chelsea's league encounter with basement side Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

Palmer made the breakthrough at Molineux in the 13th minute of the contest, before netting twice more in the closing stages of the second period.

The attacker's first two goals came from the penalty spot, before the 23-year-old converted off an assist from Marc Cucurella.

3 - Cole Palmer is the first player in Premier League history to score three hat-tricks in the first half of a match (also vs Everton and Brighton). Ice. pic.twitter.com/lDHS4SGLq6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 7, 2026

Wolves vs. Chelsea: Palmer creates history at Molineux

Palmer has now become the first player in Premier League history to score three hat-tricks in the first half of a match, also achieving that against Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion.

The attacker has now found the back of the net on eight occasions during the 2025-26 campaign, with seven of those efforts coming in the Premier League.

Palmer has had a stop-start season due to injuries, but he will now be hoping to enjoy a strong second half of the campaign.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding Palmer's future of late, with Manchester United thought to be long-term admirers of the Englishman.

However, Chelsea have no plans to allow the playmaker to depart, as he is viewed as a vital part of their plans moving forward.

What is Palmer's overall record for Chelsea?

As of half time against Wolves on Saturday, Palmer's record for Chelsea stands at 51 goals and 31 assists in 114 appearances in all competitions.

There were eyebrows raised when Chelsea brought in the attacker from Manchester City in the summer of 2023, but he has turned out to be an incredible signing.

Chelsea are fighting on three fronts in the final months of the campaign, with the Blues battling for success in the FA Cup and Champions League.

Liam Rosenior's side are also looking to claim a top-five finish in the Premier League table, with Manchester United and Liverpool among their competitors at this stage.