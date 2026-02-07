How to watch Everton vs Bournemouth: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

Everton will host Bournemouth on Tuesday as the two mid-table Premier League sides meet at the brand-new Hill Dickinson Stadium, with European ambitions and late-season momentum both on the line.
David Moyes’s Toffees will be aiming to strengthen their push towards a potential continental place, while Andoni Iraola’s rejuvenated Bournemouth outfit will be eager to spoil the party on their first-ever visit to Everton’s new home.
Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.
What time does Everton vs. Bournemouth kickoff?
Everton vs. Bournemouth will kick off at 7:30pm UK time.
Where is Everton vs. Bournemouth being played?
This Premier League encounter will take place at Hill Dickinson Stadium, Everton’s newly opened home ground.
The Toffees have failed to fully capitalise on home advantage so far this season, winning just four league matches at the venue, although they will draw confidence from their 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture, secured by a Jack Grealish strike on the south coast.
How to watch Everton vs. Bournemouth in the UK
TV channels
Everton vs. Bournemouth will be broadcast live on TNT Sports on Discovery+ for viewers in the UK.
Online streaming
The match will also be available to stream live via Discovery+ which offers TNT Sports coverage across multiple devices including smartphones, tablets, computers and smart TVs.
Highlights
Highlights of Everton vs. Bournemouth will be available shortly after full time on the Sky Sports Premier League Youtube channel, along with both clubs’ official YouTube accounts.
What is at stake for Everton and Bournemouth?
Everton head into this fixture determined to keep their European hopes alive under Moyes, but inconsistent home form has prevented them from fully accelerating up the table despite showing promise, albeit inconsistently.
With Grealish absent through injury, the Toffees will need to locate creativity and offensive flair from elsewhere, with Thierno Barry looking to have finally found some goalscoring form.
Meanwhile, Bournemouth arrive looking to integrate several January additions as Iraola continues to mould a side capable of pushing into the top half, with the visitors hoping a positive result on Merseyside could act as a springboard for a strong finish to the campaign.
The visitors will be hoping that they can improve defensively, having shipped the most goals of any side outside the relegation zone.