How to watch Everton vs Bournemouth: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Paddy Hayes | 07 Feb 2026 16:13

Everton will host Bournemouth on Tuesday as the two mid-table Premier League sides meet at the brand-new Hill Dickinson Stadium, with European ambitions and late-season momentum both on the line.

David Moyes’s Toffees will be aiming to strengthen their push towards a potential continental place, while Andoni Iraola’s rejuvenated Bournemouth outfit will be eager to spoil the party on their first-ever visit to Everton’s new home.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Everton vs. Bournemouth kickoff?

Everton vs. Bournemouth will kick off at 7:30pm UK time.

Where is Everton vs. Bournemouth being played?

This Premier League encounter will take place at Hill Dickinson Stadium, Everton’s newly opened home ground.

The Toffees have failed to fully capitalise on home advantage so far this season, winning just four league matches at the venue, although they will draw confidence from their 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture, secured by a Jack Grealish strike on the south coast.

How to watch Everton vs. Bournemouth in the UK

TV channels

Everton vs. Bournemouth will be broadcast live on TNT Sports on Discovery+ for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

The match will also be available to stream live via Discovery+ which offers TNT Sports coverage across multiple devices including smartphones, tablets, computers and smart TVs.

Highlights

Highlights of Everton vs. Bournemouth will be available shortly after full time on the Sky Sports Premier League Youtube channel, along with both clubs’ official YouTube accounts.

What is at stake for Everton and Bournemouth?