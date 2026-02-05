Everton lineup vs. Fulham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Thierno Barry battles Beto to lead attack

By Seye Omidiora | 05 Feb 2026 23:54 , Last updated: 05 Feb 2026 23:58

Everton boss David Moyes must continue to find solutions in the absence of Jack Grealish, whose foot injury could potentially see the England international sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

With Grealish's knack for game-deciding goals sorely missed, the Toffees must look elsewhere for inspiration on the road, where Thierno Barry, Iliman Ndiaye, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Beto all sit level on two away goals apiece this term.

Dewsbury-Hall in particular will be expected to shoulder the creative burden at Craven Cottage, having matched Grealish’s tally of two match-winning strikes as part of his four-goal total.

The Merseyside outfit will also provide a late fitness test for Vitaliy Mykolenko as the defender nears a return from the issue that has kept him out since late January.

However, Moyes may opt to persist with a robust defensive unit featuring Jake O'Brien, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Jarrad Branthwaite if the Ukrainian is not deemed ready to start.

In the engine room, James Garner and Idrissa Gueye are likely to be tasked with disrupting Fulham's rhythm and shielding the back four.

Further forward, Adam Armstrong and Ndiaye should provide the width to support Barry, who is expected to get the nod up top as the focal point of the attack.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Branthwaite; Garner, Gueye; Armstrong, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry

