“You don’t see the tears”: Everton’s Dwight McNeil ‘distressed’ after Crystal Palace transfer collapsed on deadline day

Dwight McNeil's partner has taken to social media to voice her frustrations and concerns after the Everton winger's transfer to Crystal Palace fell through on deadline day.

The 26-year-old was widely expected to join the Eagles after undergoing a medical ahead of an initial loan move with a £20m obligation to buy.

Palace submitted a deal sheet to try and get McNeil’s move over the line, but they failed to complete the relevant paperwork in time and the deal collapsed.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton fulfilled their part of the deal, but Palace went quiet on finalising paperwork, effectively pulling out, and the transfer failed to materialise.

The Eagles seemingly prioritised the £48m signing of striker Jorgen Strand Larsen on deadline day, while they also dealt with Jean-Philippe Mateta’s situation following his failed move to AC Milan.

McNeil’s girlfriend, Megan Sharpley, has since released a emotional statement on Instagram, sharing how ‘distressed’ and upset the winger is, while also blasting the “cruel” and “brutal” world of football.

McNeil “dragged along on an emotional rollercoaster” after failed Crystal Palace transfer

Her lengthy statement read: “Dwight, I've always been in awe of your job,' she began. 'The way you've committed most of your life to achieve what only the 0.1 per cent achieve. I know you love your job, the sport and you know how lucky you are to do what most people only dream of.

“We appreciate our lives, how fortunate we are, and the millions of football fans that keep the game alive and ultimately keep you in a job you adore. You've sacrificed a lot and most people don't have much of an idea of the difficult hardships you've suffered and dealt with in your personal life. And we crack on, that's who we are, we appreciate how blessed our lives are.

“But the world doesn't seem to accept that someone as fortunate as you is allowed to suffer hardships and feel sad. But you're a human, a beautiful incredible 26-year-old human being. And no matter about money or the success you've worked so hard to achieve, you are allowed to feel.

“Tonight, and the last 48 hours, have broken my heart to see how the football world you love so much can be so cruel to you.”

Sharpley continued: “To have something promised to you, to have been dragged along on an emotional rollercoaster, and to be toyed with until the final minute.

“To have 4-and-a-half-years of your life promised to you, traveling, medicals, agreements made... promises made. To have prepared to move your entire life, our life 100 of miles away in the space of a few hours.

“Messing with human beings’ feelings and emotions shouldn't be acceptable”

“For it to be torn away from you at the last second, with absolutely no explanation. Going from everything - to radio silence, no phone call, no communication and be left, broken hearted with nothing but confusion, has hurt more than I can say.

“I sit with you, knowing in my heart and deep down into my soul that you will bounce back from this. I am your biggest supporter. And I know you will overcome this with a fire in your belly and a motivation that no one can stop. I have already seen it tonight, even whilst you're facing the lowest point of your career.”

Sharpley went on to accuse Palace of affecting McNeil’s mental health and has reaffirmed her support for the winger, adding: “We live in a world where everyone is aware how big of a problem mental health is.

“So in football, why do we find it acceptable because these young men are on a lot of money, that it's okay to mess and toy with their mental health and that's just 'part of the job'?

“No matter of money, we all deserve to be treated with respect, kindness and fairly. So I really question the industry tonight. I only hope there's more done in the future to protect people from situations like what I've witnessed tonight.

“Football is brutal and yes, it's the nature of the beast, but messing with human beings’ feelings and emotions shouldn't be acceptable. People only see one side on the media, you don't see the tears, the emotion and the distress I've seen tonight.

McNeil "left in the dark" after failed Crystal Palace transfer

“Dwight, to the present, and the future. Every single thing happens for a reason, I will always believe what is meant for you will find you, and with your hard work and determination I'll never doubt only the best will come your way, and I'm so excited to see what you can achieve...

“So here's to carrying on being an Everton player. The support we've had from this club, especially during my illness, has meant a lot on our journey, so let's keep grinding, keep working and grafting for this badge. Let's keep going Dwight, show them who you are. I'm right by your side.”.

McNeil has since broke is silence following the transfer collapse and responded to Sharpley's statement, saying: “Whilst even now I'm still left in the dark. What I do know, and have been supported with, I am an Everton player. I will use this as motivation.

“I love you moo, I couldn't thank you enough for all of your love and support.”

McNeil will now remain at Everton for the remainder of the season before his future is set to be reassessed in the summer when he will have a year left on his contract.

The winger has made 120 appearances for Everton in all competitions since joining from Burnley in 2022, recording 15 goals and 19 assists, but he has been limited to only seven starts and seven substitute outings in the Premier League this season under manager David Moyes.