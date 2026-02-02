Tyrique George completes Chelsea exit as winger explains David Moyes's role in loan move

By Ben Sully | 02 Feb 2026 23:27

Everton have confirmed the loan signing of winger Tyrique George on loan from Chelsea.

Earlier on deadline day, it was reported that Everton had reached an agreement with Chelsea over a deal to sign George for the remainder of the season.

Everton have now officially confirmed the 19-year-old as their one and only signing of the winter transfer window.

The Toffees also possess the option to convert the youngster's stay into a permanent transfer at the end of the season.

George reveals Moyes's role in Everton switch

The England Under-21 international has revealed that Everton boss David Moyes was one of the factors behind his decision to join the Merseyside club.

"I’m really excited to be here and to enjoy this massive club," George told EvertonTV.

"I just can’t wait to get started. The fans here are exceptional. I know Evertonians are really passionate. They like hard work - and that’s what I’m going to show. I want to be exciting and I want to impress them.

"The gaffer was another reason [I wanted to join]. He’s an amazing manager who has coached so many players, like Wayne Rooney, and players like that. I've had a brief conversation with him and he's an amazing person as well. I just want to enjoy it, learn under him and improve."

Signing off with a message from our new Blue. ? pic.twitter.com/rsFRIls8UH — Everton (@Everton) February 2, 2026

Why have Everton signed George?

The Toffees have moved to bolster their wide options after Jack Grealish was ruled out for a significant period with a foot stress fracture.

Moyes recently admitted that the Manchester City loanee is likely to miss the remainder of the season.

Disappointment for Grealish has created an opportunity for George to gain regular minutes in the Premier League, having struggled for game time at Chelsea.

George, who will wear the number 19 for Everton, could make his debut in Saturday's home meeting with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The youngster is hoping to play an important role in Everton's bid to secure European qualification.

"Getting European football for next season is a good target for us and I know everyone will be working hard to achieve it," George said.

"I want to come here and help the team win as many games as possible and keep climbing up the table."

The Toffees are currently sitting in 10th place and six points adrift of fifth-placed Chelsea after collecting 34 points from 24 matches.