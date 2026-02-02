Preview: PSV Eindhoven vs Heerenveen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 02 Feb 2026 23:19 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 23:19

PSV Eindhoven will welcome SC Heerenveen to the Philips Stadion on Wednesday for a KNVB Beker clash, as Peter Bosz looks to cap a highly successful spell at the club by lifting the domestic cup.

The hosts will face Heerenveen twice in February, beginning with this KNVB Cup quarter-final before meeting again in the Eredivisie at the same venue on Saturday, February 21.

Match preview

Following their disappointing elimination from the UEFA Champions League last week, PSV returned to Eredivisie action by extending their lead at the top of the table to 17 points, pulling further clear of second-placed Feyenoord and now shifting full focus to the domestic cup.

Bosz’s side remain firmly on course for a potential league and KNVB Beker double, and few draws could be more favourable than a home tie against a mid-table Heerenveen side that has struggled for consistency throughout the campaign.

The red and whites were handed comfortable draws in the previous two rounds of the competition, recording a 3-0 win over GVVV in December before easing past Eerste Divisie outfit FC Den Bosch 4-1 last time out, and while the level of opposition increases this week, confidence remains high.

With Bosz recently extending his contract until 2028, PSV boast a dominant home record in this fixture, having avoided defeat in their last 16 meetings at the Philips Stadion, with the visitors’ last win in Eindhoven dating back to 2009.

PSV’s historic 8-0 victory in April 2024 stands as one of the heaviest wins in the fixture’s history, while overall they have won 42 of the 77 meetings between the sides, drawing 19 and losing 16, including just one defeat in the last 15 encounters.

© Imago

Heerenveen will hope for a reversal in fortunes when they travel to Eindhoven for this domestic cup tie, as recent struggles have left them short on confidence ahead of a daunting test against the league leaders.

The visitors began their KNVB Beker campaign by seeing off VVV-Venlo in October, before producing an impressive 3-2 away victory over Feyenoord in the second round and then beating RKC Waalwijk 3-1 in the last 16 to secure their place in the quarter-finals.

The Frisians last reached this stage of the competition during the 2022–23 season, when they were edged out 1-0 by Feyenoord, and they will be hoping for a more positive outcome this time around.

Robin Veldman’s side arrive in Eindhoven having won just one of their last four matches, failing to collect maximum points in their last two Eredivisie home fixtures prior to this midweek trip.

Heerenveen have shown flashes of quality with notable wins such as a 3–0 away victory over Heracles Almelo and a memorable 3–2 success against Feyenoord, while a hard-fought 2–2 home draw with the same opponents also stood out, although those positives were undermined by defeats to FC Groningen and PSV in their last six matches.

PSV Eindhoven KNVB Beker form:

WW

PSV Eindhoven form (all competitions):

WWLDLW

Heerenveen KNVB Beker form:

WWW

Heerenveen form (all competitions):

WWDWLD

Team News

© Iconsport

PSV are dealing with several injury concerns, with Ricardo Pepi (forearm fracture), Myron Boadu (muscle), Alassane Plea (knee), Nick Olij (groin) and long-term absentee Ruben van Bommel (knee) all unavailable for selection.

Despite strong transfer interest in Ivan Perisic, the former Tottenham winger is expected to remain in Eindhoven, with Bosz likely to field a strong side as he targets silverware in the cup.

For Heerenveen, Levi Smans and Sam Kersten are both sidelined with knee injuries, limiting Veldman’s options ahead of the trip.

Defender Hristiyan Petrov returned to the bench against Utrecht last weekend after missing three matches through injury, and the Hungary international is available for selection.

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Dest, Schouten, Obispo, Junior; Veerman, Wanner, Saibari; Perisic, Bajraktarevic, Til

Heerenveen possible starting lineup:

Klaverboer; Braude, Willemsen, Overeem, Zagaritis; Linday, Brouwers, Meerveld; Trenskow, Rivera, Vente

We say: PSV Eindhoven 3-1 Heerenveen

Buoyed by their most recent victory, PSV enter Wednesday’s contest as overwhelming favourites and should draw further confidence from their formidable home record, having remained unbeaten domestically at the Philips Stadion since September.

With Peter Bosz eager to add the KNVB Beker to his honours as PSV head coach, the runaway Eredivisie leaders look well placed to continue asserting their dominance on the Dutch football scene.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.