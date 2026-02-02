Real Madrid transfer news: Defender asked to 'train alone' after Premier League move 'denied' in January

By Lewis Nolan | 02 Feb 2026 21:53

Real Madrid left-back Fran Garcia asked the club if he could train alone after being denied a move to Bournemouth, the latest report has claimed.

The Spanish giants have endured a turbulent season, with the dismissal of Xabi Alonso compounding a number of issues behind the scenes.

There have also been rumours linking a several players with moves away this winter, including defender Garcia.

The Spaniard has found himself on the periphery of the first team behind Alvaro Carreras, Ferland Mendy and midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

Premier League side Bournemouth were reported to be admirers of the 26-year-old, though a deal failed to materialise before the closure of the winter window on Monday.

The Athletic report that Garcia thought he would be joining Bournemouth on loan, and the disappointment of missing out on a move led him to make a request to train alone, though his request was declined by Real.

© Imago

Real Madrid's defence: What will the future of their backline look like?

Summer signing Trent Alexander-Arnold has only started seven games for Los Blancos, and the club will hope that he can play more of a first-team role next season.

Centre-back Dean Huijsen was signed from Bournemouth, but given he is only 20, fans should expect him to make mistakes as he develops.

Carreras was brought to Real from Benfica in the summer, and he has been part of a defence that has conceded just 18 goals in 22 La Liga games.

Los Blancos are reportedly in the market for another centre-back, though Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano is close to signing a new contract.

© Imago

Are Real Madrid wasting their talent?

Alvaro Arbeloa was appointed in place of Alonso, but it is not clear if the club will give him time in the dugout beyond this season.

Success for Real Madrid has always been measured against their performances in the Champions League, but perhaps the club should be more lenient with managers considering they now have to compete with the growing financial might of the Premier League.

The decision to sack Alonso could be seen as premature, especially as he was reportedly dealing with a troubling dressing room environment.

Real still have an abundance of quality throughout their squad, but the best way to maximise the potential of their team may be to give managers an extended amount of time to work with the players at the club.