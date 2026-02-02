Liverpool transfer news: Arne Slot’s side hold ‘initial talks’ over signing the ‘next Pedri’

By Oliver Thomas | 02 Feb 2026 10:40 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 10:41

Liverpool could sign a new midfielder before the winter transfer window closes in England at 7pm, according to a report.

After spending around £450m on new signings in the summer, Arne Slot’s side are yet to spend a penny in 2026, although they are believed to be in the market for reinforcements.

The Merseyside giants failed in their pursuit of defender Marc Guehi, who joined rivals Manchester City for just £20m a few weeks ago, and they have since turned their attention to another centre-back target.

Indeed, it has been reported that Liverpool have fended off competition from Chelsea to win the race for Rennes starlet Jeremy Jacquet, with the Reds agreeing a £60m package to sign the 20-year-old in the summer.

It is thought that Liverpool are now looking to prioritise a right-back signing before the winter window slams shut due to the injuries sustained by Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong.

However, Slot’s side may also consider adding to their squad in other positions, with a Dutch starlet emerging as a potential target.

Liverpool hold ‘initial talks’ over signing Kees Smit

According to DaveOCKOP, the reigning Premier League champions could make a move for AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit.

The report adds that initial talks have been held between the Reds and the player’s representatives, wit AZ said to be open to selling the highly-rated 20-year-old.

Smit has been tipped to join one of Europe’s top clubs at a time when Dutch agency Vereniging van Contractspelers have allegedly criticised the involvement of super-agent Jorge Mendes in the potential sale of the midfielder.

It is claimed that Liverpool would be expected to spend around £30m if they wish to prise Smit away from AZ Alkmaar, either in the current window or in the summer.

Smit, who has been likened to Barcelona star Pedri by Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman, has established himself as a first-team regular for AZ since breaking into the senior side in 2024, chipping in with five goals and seven assists in 62 appearances across all tournaments.

The dynamic and intelligent Dutchman, who is comfortable operating as a deep-lying playmaker or as a box-to-box midfielder, is under contract at AZ until 2028 and has previously been linked with the likes of Newcastle United, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.