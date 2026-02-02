Liverpool transfer news: Reds withdraw interest in Lutsharel Geertruida, but will they sign alternative before deadline?

By Oliver Thomas | 02 Feb 2026 11:00 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 11:07

Liverpool will not proceed with their proposed move for defender Lutsharel Geertruida, according to a report.

The 25-year-old is currently on loan at Sunderland from RB Leipzig, but he had recently emerged as a surprise target from the Reds ahead of the 7pm transfer deadline.

After spending around £450m on new signings in the summer, the expectation was that Arne Slot’s side would not be active in the winter window and the Reds would save their resources for later in the year.

However, sporting director Richard Hughes and his colleagues at Anfield appear to have changed their plans now that Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong are both sidelined with injuries.

The reigning Premier League champions are light in the right-back department, hence why they identified Geertruida - who has previously worked under Slot at Feyenoord - as a potential target.

Geertruida is a Netherlands international and has made 17 appearances for Sunderland in the Premier League this season, including seven as a starter.

© Imago

Liverpool ‘not expected’ to sign new right-back after Geertruida decision

According to The Athletic, Liverpool were ready to advance with the move for Geertruida and the player was also keen to move to Anfield, but complexities in the deal’s chain meant it was deemed 'too complicated'.

It is claimed that the proposed move would have needed Leipzig to break their loan agreement with Sunderland, while Liverpool would then be required to agree a deal with both the Bundesliga club and Sunderland, who would also need to find a replacement before agreeing to the player’s exit.

Liverpool allegedly had other right-back options on their radar, including Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries, with a possible swap deal involving Curtis Jones - who is of interest to the Serie A leaders - said to have been considered.

However, that deal is viewed as unlikely and Liverpool are now not expected to sign an alternative right-back before the deadline.

This comes after Slot recently insisted that the Reds “are trying to strengthen the squad, not trying to weaken it” when commenting on potential incomings and outgoings.

Liverpool have, however, agreed a £60m package to sign 20-year-old Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet in the summer.

In the coming weeks, Slot will be forced to use either Dominik Szoboszlai or Joe Gomez - when fit - as right-backs before Frimpong returns from injury, while Bradley is sidelined lone-term with an ACL injury.